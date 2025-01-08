InkSpace Imaging Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for 1.5T 24-channel MR Coil for Siemens Healthineers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InkSpace Imaging, a leader in MRI coil innovation, today announced that the United States (US) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared InkSpace Imaging’s next-generation 1.5 Tesla (1.5T) 24-channel MR coil for Siemens Healthineers Magnetom MRI scanners. This new medical device is part of their industry-leading suite of MR coils designed to revolutionize the patient experience while enhancing efficiency in MRI scans and clinical diagnosis.

Designed for efficiency and precision, the 1.5T MR coil leverages InkSpace Imaging’s proprietary coil technology to deliver superior image quality. This enhances diagnostic confidence while streamlining radiology workflows. The coil’s lightweight and flexible design improves patient comfort and clinical performance.

A Major Milestone in MRI Technology

“This FDA 510(k) clearance is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in next-generation MRI coil development and adds to our growing portfolio of high-performance and super lightweight solutions at 1.5T and 3T,” said Dr. Peter Fischer, CEO of InkSpace Imaging. “The 1.5T MR coil sets a new benchmark for image quality and operational efficiency, empowering radiologists to achieve better patient outcomes.”

Benefits of the 1.5T 24-Channel MR coil

Enhanced Image Quality : Advanced coil technology ensures high spatial resolution imaging for accurate diagnostics.

: Advanced coil technology ensures high spatial resolution imaging for accurate diagnostics. Streamlined Workflow : Quicker set-ups and reduces the need for multiple coil changes; saving valuable time for MR Technologists.

: Quicker set-ups and reduces the need for multiple coil changes; saving valuable time for MR Technologists. Improved Patient Comfort: The ultralightweight and super-flexible construction conforms to patient anatomy, ensuring a more comfortable imaging experience.



Efficiency Meets Precision

Several advancements in coil technology drive the 1.5T MR coil’s enhanced image quality.

High-density coil elements improve signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), delivering sharper, more detailed images with superior spatial resolution.

The flexible and anatomically adaptive design ensures optimal positioning, reducing signal loss and boosting clarity across diverse body types.

Advanced parallel imaging compatibility accelerates scan times while maintaining high-quality results and minimizes artifacts for cleaner imaging.

The lightweight coil materials ensure patient comfort without compromising performance. These innovations provide radiologists with the tools to achieve excellent diagnostic confidence and efficiency.

Availability

InkSpace Imaging’s 1.5T MR coil is available for order. Reach out for a product demonstration.

Learn more: https://www.inkspaceimaging.com

About InkSpace Imaging:

InkSpace Imaging is an award-winning medical device manufacturer renowned for its innovative, lightweight, flexible, and versatile MRI receive coils for diagnostic imaging and multi-modality systems. Our pediatric, adult, and veterinary arrays empower radiologists to tailor MRI experiences to each patient, significantly enhancing treatment outcomes and promoting patient-centered care.

