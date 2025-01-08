Dave’s Hot Chicken Brings Back Popular Cauliflower NOT Chicken Options

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The people have spoken and the team at Dave’s Hot Chicken has heard them loud and clear. After countless social media DM’s and comments from fans across the country, Dave’s will be bringing back “Dave’s NOT Chicken” Cauliflower menu items for a limited time only.



Beginning January 7 and available at all locations across North America, Dave’s NOT Chicken is the brand’s take on hot, juicy and crispy Cauliflower Sliders, Cauliflower Tenders and Cauliflower Bites. Each NOT Chicken product starts with a fresh, whole head of cauliflower that is hand-sliced, then seasoned and fried-to-order, with the same spices used on the company’s craveable hot chicken.

NOT Chicken prices will be +$2 more for Sliders and Tenders but Bites will be the same price as Dave's Chicken Bites. Best of all, guests can now also order the Hot Boxes with Cauliflower products – perfect for entertaining friends and family who desire a tasty, spiced up, non-meat option.

“We’ve received hundreds of messages on social media begging us to bring back Dave’s Not Chicken, so we’re doing just that,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “If you’re looking for a craveable meatless option, Dave’s Not Chicken Cauliflower items are made for you.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken specializes in Hot Chicken Sliders, Tenders and Bites, along with sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese and crispy, seasoned French Fries. Offered at seven spice levels ranging from No Spice to our even-hotter Reaper™ (which requires a signed waiver for those who dare), each piece of juicy, hand-breaded chicken is spiced-to-order. To cool off, Dave’s offers top-loaded milk shakes and slushers.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept, with Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, investing in the brand as well. The company has sold the rights to more than 1,000 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 80-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.”

