Lily AI Launches the Winter 2025 Release of its AI-powered Product Attributes Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lily AI (“Lily” or the “Company”), a retail technology company specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, announced today the Winter 2025 release of its product attributes platform, introducing a suite of advanced features and capabilities that transform how retailers and brands optimize their product catalogs for enhanced discoverability and conversion across both existing and emerging new channels. Specifically, this latest release empowers Performance Marketers with unprecedented advantage over their product attribute management with dynamic intelligence that maximizes Google ad spend. Additionally, eCommerce teams benefit from automated catalog enrichment at scale to drive sales for both 1st party and 3rd party sellers alike.

“At this time of year, we all read the same clickbait article titles written by prognosticators who make bold claims ‘Search is Dead!’, ‘The Retail Apocalypse is Here!’, ‘AI is Killing Jobs!’,” said Purva Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Lily AI. “I take a different view — for as long as consumers seek to create their own unique sense of style and for as long as discovery is a part of that process, retail will win and search will endure, whether that search is on a retail website, a social platform, a search engine, or an AI-powered experience or answer engine.. I’m thrilled to offer industry-first solutions that help the industry meet this moment of transformation.”

“We’re excited to showcase our newest product developments as a part of NRF’s 2025 Innovators special exhibition. It’s an honor to be selected as one of the top 50 retail tech innovators making a real impact on the way retailers sell and consumers shop,” said Ahmed Naiam, President, Lily AI. “I can’t wait to demo capabilities that empower retailers and brands to optimize their Google Ads performance, accelerate marketplace growth, and support greater team efficiency.”

Release highlights:

AI Performance Marketer for Google Ads: Improve your Quality Score, Ad Rank and overall win rates by adding dynamic, relevant and accurate AI-generated and search-optimized natural language content to both Google Merchant Center (GMC) and your eCommerce site



Team Efficiency and Productivity: Improve your product setup process by automatically populating vast arrays of attributes, contextual tags, and descriptive phrases for retail catalogs, reducing manual input, minimizing errors, ensuring taxonomy alignment, and empowering teams to create richer, more comprehensive product records with unprecedented speed and efficiency



Marketplace Optimization: Supercharge your marketplace ecosystem, providing third-party sellers with robust, accurate product data at scale, while seamlessly harmonizing the information with first-party reporting and analytics, driving seller success and creating a cohesive shopping experience across the entire platform



AI-driven Dynamic Intelligence: Continuously analyze search behavior, decoding intent and distilling phrases into optimized, platform-specific data streams, creating a dynamic feedback loop that constantly evolves to match shopper needs and ensures products are discoverable with the most relevant, up-to-the-minute consumer terminology across all digital touchpoints



Visit Lily AI at the 2025 NRF Big Show to experience firsthand how our AI-powered product attributes platform is transforming Google advertising for retail, and shopping search and discovery. The team will be available in the Innovators Showcase at the Javits Center, Booth #8101, January 12-14, 2025.

About Lily AI

Lily AI is a female-founded retail technology company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between merchant-speak and customer-speak. Leveraging generative AI, computer vision, natural language processing, machine and deep learning, Lily AI enhances customer shopping experiences by injecting human-centered language throughout the retail ecosystem to improve search and discovery, everywhere. Integrated with Google Merchant Center and leading eCommerce, marketplace, and product management platforms, Lily AI maximizes existing media and technology investments to deliver upwards of 9-figure revenue lift through improved product attribution and descriptions, increased ad impressions, and higher conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai .

