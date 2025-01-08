Tessan Showcases Innovative New Flagship Products at CES 2025, Redefining Travel Charging Solutions

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2025, TESSAN, a brand specializing in travel-friendly power solutions, is introducing three flagship products: the 140W Universal Travel Adapter, 100W Charging Station, and Level 2 Smart EV Charger. Designed to enhance convenience, efficiency, and safety, these innovations reflect TESSAN’s commitment to providing reliable charging solutions for travelers and tech users alike.





Tessan Shines at CES 2025: A Hub of Innovation and Recognition

At the heart of CES 2025, amidst the buzzing energy of South Hall 1, Booth No. 30562, Tessan’s exhibition space has become a major focal point, drawing in throngs of attendees, industry experts, and media representatives. The booth is alive with live product demonstrations, interactive showcases, and engaging discussions, allowing visitors to experience firsthand the power and convenience of Tessan’s cutting-edge charging solutions.





Tessan’s presence at CES has not only captivated audiences but also earned prestigious industry recognition. The company has been honored with the SlashGear's CES 2025 Innovation Award, a testament to its commitment to innovation, product excellence, and consumer empowerment. Additionally, Gadget Flow has conducted an exclusive interview, highlighting how Tessan is redefining the landscape of power technology.

This overwhelming attention underscores Tessan’s role as a trailblazer in smart charging solutions. By addressing the needs of modern travelers, multi-device users, and EV owners, Tessan is not just keeping pace with the future—it is actively shaping it.





Tessan’s Flagship Products: Innovation That Empowers Users

Whether for frequent travelers, multi-device users, or EV owners, Tessan’s products are designed to seamlessly integrate into daily routines, providing efficiency, safety, and convenience. At CES 2025, the company showcases three flagship products that exemplify its mission: empowering users with smarter, faster, and more versatile charging solutions.

140W Universal Travel Adapter: Charge Anywhere, Anytime

Designed for global travelers, this compact all-in-one adapter supports EU, UK, US, Australian, and Chinese plug types, ensuring seamless connectivity worldwide. With 140W USB-C fast charging, it powers high-demand devices like MacBooks, iPads, and CPAP machines effortlessly. Built-in 10A auto-resetting fuses enhance safety, giving users peace of mind on the go.

100W Charging Station: A Central Hub for All Devices

This sleek, space-saving 9-in-1 charging station simplifies power management for multi-device users. Its 100W fast charging capability ensures efficient power delivery to smartphones, tablets, and laptops simultaneously. Advanced over-voltage, overheating, and short-circuit protection guarantees safe and reliable charging 24/7.

Level 2 Smart EV Charger: Fast, Smart, and Reliable

Empowering EV owners, this Level 2 charger delivers 11.5kWh (240V/48A), adding 29.6 miles of range in just one hour. With WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, users can schedule charging during off-peak hours for cost savings. Certified for safety and durability, it supports all electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in North America, ensuring a convenient and future-ready charging experience.





Tessan at CES 2025: Pioneering the Future of Smart Charging

Tessan’s showcase at CES 2025 is more than just a product launch—it is a testament to the brand’s vision for a more connected, efficient, and user-centric future. In an era where power demands are escalating across travel, workspaces, and electric mobility, Tessan is not merely responding to change but driving it forward with intelligent, high-performance charging solutions.

By integrating cutting-edge technology with human-centric design, Tessan is redefining how people power their devices, optimize energy use, and enhance mobility. The 140W Universal Travel Adapter addresses the growing needs of global travelers, the 100W Charging Station transforms multi-device management, and the Smart EV Charger accelerates the shift toward sustainable transportation. Each innovation embodies Tessan’s commitment to efficiency, safety, and adaptability, ensuring that users are always connected, powered, and in control.

As CES 2025 continues to showcase the world’s most transformative technologies, Tessan’s participation underscores its role as an industry leader shaping the future of smart charging solutions. With its unwavering focus on innovation and user empowerment, Tessan is not just keeping pace with the digital revolution—it is setting the standard for what comes next.





