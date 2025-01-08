Jewett-Cameron to Report Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Operational and Financial Results on January 14, 2025

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (“Jewett-Cameron”) (Nasdaq: JCTC), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, will report its operational and financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter, after the market close on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast that same day, Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, to review the results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 836-8745 for United States callers or +1 (412) 317-6797.

Webcast Information: The webcast will be accessible live and archived at https://app.webinar.net/7pwdKZnKVm9, and accessible on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://jewettcameron.com/pages/investor-relations.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available until January 21, 2025 at (877) 344-7529 for U.S. callers or +1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers and using replay access code 5685030.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (JCTC)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products, and wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Euro Fence, and Lifetime Steel Pos® for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Company Contact:

Chad Summers, Chief Executive Officer

Jewett-Cameron

Phone: (503) 647-0110

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners

Phone: (602) 889-9700

JCTC@lythampartners.com

