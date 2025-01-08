Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Fourth Quarter 2024 Results January 2025 Monthly Dividend and December 31, 2024 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

January 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

Estimated Book Value Per Share as of December 31, 2024 of $8.09

Estimated GAAP net income of $0.07 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, including an estimated $0.02 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments

Estimated 0.6% total return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2024

Estimated book value, net income and total return on equity amounts are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of December 31, 2024

Next Dividend Announcement Expected February 12, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of January 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid February 27, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on January 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of January 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on February 12, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of January 8, 2025, the Company had 84,613,638 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 78,082,645 shares of common stock outstanding.

Estimated December 31, 2024 Book Value Per Share

The Company’s estimated book value per share as of December 31, 2024 was $8.09. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of common stock. At December 31, 2024, the Company's preliminary estimated total stockholders' equity was approximately $668.5 million with 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding. These figures and the resulting estimated book value per share are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Net Income Per Share and Realized and Unrealized Gains on RMBS and Derivative Instruments

The Company estimates it generated net income per share of $0.07 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, which includes an estimated $0.02 per share of net realized and unrealized gains on RMBS and derivative instruments. These amounts compare to total dividends declared during the quarter of $0.36 per share. Net income per common share calculated under generally accepted accounting principles can, and does, differ from our REIT taxable income. The Company views REIT taxable income as a better indication of income to be paid in the form of a dividend rather than net income. Many components of REIT taxable income can only be estimated at this time and our monthly dividends declared are based on both estimates of REIT taxable income to be earned over the course of the current quarter and calendar year and a longer-term estimate of the REIT taxable income of the Company. These figures are preliminary, subject to change, and subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Estimated Total Return on Equity

The Company’s estimated total return on equity for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was 0.6%. The Company calculates total return on equity as the sum of dividends declared and paid during the quarter plus changes in book value during the quarter, divided by the Company’s stockholders’ equity at the beginning of the quarter. The total return was $0.05 per share, comprised of dividends per share of $0.36 and a decrease in book value per share of $0.31 from September 30, 2024.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of December 31, 2024 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change and, with respect to figures that will appear in the Company’s financial statements and associated footnotes as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, are subject to review by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Oct-24 - Dec-24 Dec-24 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Jan) in Jan) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 5.0 TBA $ 50,000 $ 49,742 0.94 % 99.48 5.00 % 5.85 % 6 170 n/a n/a $ 742 $ (817 ) 15yr Total 50,000 49,742 0.94 % 99.48 5.00 % 5.85 % 6 170 n/a n/a 742 (817 ) 30yr 3.0 1,095,967 945,375 17.83 % 86.26 3.00 % 3.47 % 45 308 6.2 % 6.5 % 29,549 (29,973 ) 30yr 3.5 175,770 158,324 2.99 % 90.07 3.50 % 4.04 % 58 289 5.9 % 6.6 % 4,509 (4,559 ) 30yr 4.0 526,006 483,036 9.11 % 91.83 4.00 % 4.64 % 71 282 5.7 % 5.3 % 12,738 (13,432 ) 30yr 4.5 305,898 289,216 5.45 % 94.55 4.50 % 5.44 % 30 326 12.1 % 8.5 % 6,480 (6,971 ) 30yr 5.0 574,297 556,505 10.49 % 96.90 5.00 % 5.94 % 25 330 4.9 % 5.6 % 11,855 (12,913 ) 30yr 5.5 397,698 395,367 7.46 % 99.41 5.50 % 6.45 % 15 342 5.2 % 3.9 % 7,677 (8,617 ) 30yr 6.0 1,201,764 1,218,206 22.97 % 101.37 6.00 % 6.98 % 12 343 8.8 % 11.6 % 19,254 (22,443 ) 30yr 6.5 841,820 866,182 16.33 % 102.89 6.50 % 7.43 % 11 346 9.0 % 17.3 % 10,020 (12,404 ) 30yr 7.0 312,055 325,601 6.14 % 104.34 7.00 % 7.94 % 14 339 21.1 % 32.2 % 3,015 (3,728 ) 30yr Total 5,431,275 5,237,812 98.77 % 96.44 5.03 % 5.84 % 28 326 8.1 % 10.6 % 105,097 (115,040 ) Total Pass-Through MBS 5,481,275 5,287,554 99.71 % 96.47 5.03 % 5.84 % 28 325 8.1 % 10.6 % 105,839 (115,857 ) Structured MBS IO 20yr 4.0 6,998 643 0.01 % 9.19 4.00 % 4.57 % 156 78 9.0 % 9.3 % 4 (3 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,599 366 0.01 % 14.07 3.00 % 3.64 % 119 230 1.2 % 9.8 % 2 (2 ) IO 30yr 4.0 71,388 13,342 0.25 % 18.69 4.00 % 4.60 % 124 227 6.8 % 6.6 % (130 ) 86 IO 30yr 4.5 3,125 604 0.01 % 19.32 4.50 % 4.99 % 174 173 9.3 % 7.5 % - (1 ) IO 30yr 5.0 1,675 353 0.01 % 21.09 5.00 % 5.37 % 174 173 2.8 % 9.3 % (2 ) 1 IO Total 85,785 15,308 0.29 % 17.84 4.01 % 4.60 % 129 212 6.8 % 7.0 % (126 ) 81 IIO 30yr 4.0 21,971 190 0.00 % 0.86 0.00 % 4.40 % 87 261 0.4 % 7.3 % 97 (66 ) Total Structured RMBS 107,756 15,498 0.29 % 14.38 3.19 % 4.56 % 121 222 5.5 % 7.0 % (29 ) 15 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,589,031 $ 5,303,052 100.00 % 4.99 % 5.81 % 30 323 8.1 % 10.5 % $ 105,810 $ (115,842 )





Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 5-Year Treasury Future(2) $ (312,500 ) Mar-25 $ (6,370 ) $ 6,174 10-Year Treasury Future(3) $ (93,500 ) Mar-25 $ (2,966 ) $ 2,878 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) $ (32,500 ) Mar-25 $ (1,429 ) $ 1,362 Swaps (3,516,800 ) Jun-30 (83,890 ) 81,039 TBA (200,000 ) Jan-25 (5,786 ) 5,977 Hedge Total $ (4,155,300 ) $ (100,441 ) $ 97,430 Rate Shock Grand Total $ 5,369 $ (18,412 )





(1 ) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2 ) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $106.30 at December 31, 2024. The market value of the short position was $332.2 million. (3 ) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $108.75 at December 31, 2024. The market value of the short position was $101.7 million. (4 ) Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.31 at December 31, 2024. The market value of the short position was $93.5 million.





RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of December 31, 2024 Fannie Mae $ 3,742,774 70.6 % Freddie Mac 1,560,278 29.4 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,303,052 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of December 31, 2024 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 203,346 3.8 % Whole Pool Assets 5,099,706 96.2 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,303,052 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of December 31, 2024 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith $ 360,113 7.2 % 4.67 % 21 1/21/2025 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 335,584 6.7 % 4.60 % 17 1/17/2025 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 267,565 5.3 % 4.68 % 21 1/21/2025 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 254,445 5.1 % 4.74 % 8 1/8/2025 DV Securities, LLC Repo 251,638 5.0 % 4.63 % 28 1/28/2025 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 248,084 4.9 % 4.62 % 13 1/13/2025 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 244,546 4.9 % 4.66 % 13 1/21/2025 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 241,633 4.8 % 4.77 % 8 1/27/2025 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 232,972 4.6 % 4.62 % 23 1/23/2025 Goldman, Sachs & Co 232,011 4.6 % 4.63 % 27 1/27/2025 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 227,854 4.5 % 4.76 % 17 1/17/2025 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 226,627 4.5 % 4.62 % 27 1/27/2025 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 211,474 4.2 % 4.62 % 21 1/21/2025 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 210,826 4.2 % 4.63 % 24 2/12/2025 ING Financial Markets LLC 208,713 4.2 % 4.63 % 30 1/30/2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia 192,117 3.8 % 4.66 % 21 1/21/2025 Bank of Montreal 191,010 3.8 % 4.60 % 21 1/21/2025 South Street Securities, LLC 184,014 3.7 % 4.71 % 22 1/24/2025 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 176,902 3.5 % 4.76 % 139 5/19/2025 Clear Street LLC 163,116 3.2 % 4.54 % 79 3/20/2025 StoneX Financial Inc. 151,169 3.0 % 4.63 % 17 1/17/2025 Banco Santander SA 90,417 1.8 % 4.75 % 17 1/17/2025 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 70,878 1.4 % 4.64 % 17 1/17/2025 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 29,149 0.6 % 4.70 % 16 1/16/2025 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 22,686 0.5 % 4.88 % 23 1/23/2025 Total Borrowings $ 5,025,543 100.0 % 4.66 % 26 5/19/2025



Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400