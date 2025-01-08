Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

PARIS, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

DateTotal number of shares
in the capital		Total number of voting
rights
12/31/2024100,093,87388,660,539


For further information on Cellectis, please contact:     

Media contact:       

Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, +33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com

Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93

Investor Relations contacts:       

Arthur Stril, Interim Chief Financial Officer, +1 (347) 809 5980, investors@cellectis.com

 

