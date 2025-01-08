Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Bellevue, Washington

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Seattle-area community, Enclave at Kelsey Creek , is coming soon to Bellevue, Washington. This boutique Toll Brothers neighborhood will include only 11 sophisticated, greenbelt homes in the esteemed Bellevue School District. Home construction is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2025.

Enveloped by 17 acres of green space, Enclave at Kelsey Creek will provide home buyers with the ideal blend of serenity and convenience in a sought-after setting. This exclusive community will offer contemporary 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath homes with 2-car garages ranging from 2,864 to 3,019+ square feet. Home designs will feature versatile flex rooms perfect for home offices, and private first-floor bedrooms with full bathrooms. Residents will enjoy covered patios on the first floor and covered decks off the great room, expanding their living space. Homes will be priced from $2.2 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Our new Enclave at Kelsey Creek community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Bellevue area,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President for Toll Brothers in Seattle. “With bright, open floor plans and unrivaled personalization options available through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Bellevue.”

Enclave at Kelsey Creek is ideally located close to top employers, prestigious schools, and local shops and restaurants. Children may attend Phantom Lake Elementary School, and the community is within walking distance of Odle Middle and Sammamish High Schools. Shopping, dining, and entertainment are also nearby in downtown Bellevue at The Bellevue Collection, Bravern, and Old Bellevue.

For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Enclave at Kelsey Creek, call 844-845-5263 or visit EnclaveAtKelseyCreek.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

