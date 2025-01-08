VIOMI Unveils Revolutionary Water Purifiers at CES 2025

Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2025, VIOMI, a NASDAQ-listed company, is proud to showcase its latest water purification technologies that aim to revolutionize home hydration. Guided by the corporate vision of “AI For Better Water”, VIOMI’s innovations promise to deliver advanced, sustainable, and pure water to homes worldwide.





Among the star products in VIOMI's CES booth are the Kunlun Water Purifier and Vortex 8, two groundbreaking water filtration systems that exemplify the company's cutting-edge approach to home water solutions. The new designs are meant to not only enhance drinking water but also ensure greater sustainability and ease for modern households.

Vortex 8: Leading the Evolution of Water Purification

Vortex 8 takes center stage in VIOMI's CES 2025 presentation, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of water filtration systems. Offering exceptional performance, sustainability, and user-friendly design, Vortex 8 is engineered to meet the diverse needs of modern households. Now available for purchase on Amazon, consumers can experience the revolutionary Vortex 8 in their own homes after seeing its groundbreaking performance live at CES.





Key Features of Vortex 8:

RO Filtration with 0.0001 Micron Precision : Vortex 8's precision filtration eliminates harmful contaminants such as PFOA, PFOS, viruses, heavy metals, and microplastics, ensuring the cleanest, safest drinking water. It also significantly reduces the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level, resulting in pure, crystal-clear water.

: Vortex 8's precision filtration eliminates harmful contaminants such as PFOA, PFOS, viruses, heavy metals, and microplastics, ensuring the cleanest, safest drinking water. It also significantly reduces the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) level, resulting in pure, crystal-clear water. 3:1 Wastewater Ratio : Standing out for its efficiency, the Vortex 8 reduces water waste without compromising on filtration performance, saving resources while still delivering high-quality water.

: Standing out for its efficiency, the Vortex 8 reduces water waste without compromising on filtration performance, saving resources while still delivering high-quality water. 4-Year Long-Life Filter : A remarkable feature, this filter lifespan reduces the need for frequent replacements, offering long-term convenience and cost savings.

: A remarkable feature, this filter lifespan reduces the need for frequent replacements, offering long-term convenience and cost savings. Tankless, Integrated Design: The compact and sleek, tankless design provides ease of installation and helps conserve valuable space while delivering consistent, clean water.

Kevin Chen, CEO of VIOMI, shared: “Vortex 8 isn’t just a water purifier — it’s a lifestyle upgrade. With its superior performance, long-lasting durability, and eco-friendly design, it stands as a testament to our mission of providing better, cleaner water to every home.”

Visitors to VIOMI’s interactive booth at CES 2025 can experience the Vortex 8 firsthand. The booth will feature live demonstrations of the water purifier’s seamless operation and remarkable filtration capabilities.

Kunlun: A Mineral-Rich Hydration Experience

VIOMI is also proud to feature the Kunlun Water Purifier, an innovation that elevates hydration with the addition of six essential minerals for improved health benefits. The Kunlun water purifier not only provides access to purified water but enriches it with key minerals, offering users a comprehensive and beneficial water experience.





Key Features of Kunlun:

Six Vital Minerals : Delivers six minerals – strontium, potassium, sodium, calcium, magnesium, and metasilicic acid – essential for hydration and maintaining overall well-being.

: Delivers six minerals – – essential for hydration and maintaining overall well-being. 1200G High-Volume Flow Rate : Combines high flow rate and efficient mineralization to deliver water quickly while preserving vital nutrients.

: Combines high flow rate and efficient mineralization to deliver water quickly while preserving vital nutrients. 7-Layer Filtration System : Designed to filter contaminants while retaining vital minerals to ensure a healthy, balanced water experience.

: Designed to filter contaminants while retaining vital minerals to ensure a healthy, balanced water experience. Smart Faucet: The integrated smart faucet allows users to easily monitor real-time water quality and maintain peak performance with proactive updates.

The Kunlun Water Purifier stands as a premium offering for customers looking to combine hydration with health benefits. With its innovative mineralization technology and sophisticated filtration system, Kunlun redefines the possibilities of modern hydration.

About VIOMI

VIOMI is a NASDAQ-listed company, dedicated to advancing water purification technology under its vision of “AI For Better Water”. With over a decade of experience in creating smart home solutions, VIOMI has redefined the standards for water purification through its advanced reverse osmosis systems and intelligent filtration technologies.





With a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-meter factory and fully automated production lines, VIOMI continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the water industry. VIOMI’s mission is to make clean, pure, and sustainable water accessible to homes everywhere.

Having secured over 4,000 patents and global recognition, VIOMI leads the water filtration industry while focusing on improving global access to safe, clean drinking water.

