Texas Capital Securities Initiates Equity Research Coverage

DALLAS, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Securities, a subsidiary of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), today announced it has initiated coverage of 38 companies in the energy and energy-adjacent sectors. The newly formed Equity Research team will enhance the firm’s product and service capabilities, investment insights and dedicated coverage of the energy industry and adjacent sectors, while also providing a platform to further expand its Institutional Services business.

“Today’s coverage initiations continue the strategic expansion of our specialized product offerings to support clients active in the equity markets and focused on transformative opportunities in the energy and adjacent sectors,” said Daniel Hoverman, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking. “Looking forward to 2025, we intend to continue expanding our coverage universe to complement our industry-focused coverage teams, including our leading corporate banking practices in Healthcare, Technology, Media & Telecom, Diversified Industries, and Financial Institutions, and to establish Texas Capital as the ‘first call’ for small- and mid-cap U.S.-listed public companies. We believe our full service platform offers both issuers and equity investors a valuable combination of expertise, advisory services and capital, resulting in a differentiated client experience, market connectivity, investor access and strategic advice. Our decision to launch Equity Research in the Energy sectors stands as testament to our dedication to serving an important sector of the Texas and U.S. economy and the exciting prospects facing the industry thanks to AI-driven data center demand, the expansion of U.S. liquified natural gas infrastructure, and policy-driven growth in biofuels.”

Initial coverage will focus on three core areas:

Upstream Energy: The sector remains market leading on return of capital metrics and has re-rate potential for companies with meaningful natural gas exposure. Coverage includes 23 stocks, including 17 Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, four Mineral and Royalty companies and two Minerals-like MLPs.

The sector remains market leading on return of capital metrics and has re-rate potential for companies with meaningful natural gas exposure. Coverage includes 23 stocks, including 17 Exploration and Production (E&P) companies, four Mineral and Royalty companies and two Minerals-like MLPs. Energy Adjacent: These sectors are positioned to capitalize on transformative trends such as AI data center power demand growth, the buildout of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and tightening water handling fundamentals in the Delaware Basin. Coverage includes eight stocks, including land management and royalty companies, water handling operators, natural gas contract compression operators, clean energy technology and a behind-the-meter power (BTM) generation provider.

These sectors are positioned to capitalize on transformative trends such as AI data center power demand growth, the buildout of liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and tightening water handling fundamentals in the Delaware Basin. Coverage includes eight stocks, including land management and royalty companies, water handling operators, natural gas contract compression operators, clean energy technology and a behind-the-meter power (BTM) generation provider. Agribusiness and Biofuels: These companies are poised to benefit from an evolving U.S. renewable fuel policy landscape. Coverage includes seven stocks, including three vertically integrated Renewable Diesel (RD) - Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) operators, three vertically integrated renewable natural gas (RNG) operators and one global agribusiness and food company.



“Assuming the Trump Administration maintains its ‘all of the above’ energy policy, we believe that policy could accomplish the trifecta of strengthening the domestic economy, providing global energy security and lowering energy emissions,” said Derrick Whitfield, Head of Energy Equity Research. “Perhaps most importantly for investors, the U.S., and the Permian Basin more specifically, has the opportunity to become ground zero for the global AI data center buildout based on its abundant, low-cost natural gas, access to water for cooling, renewable power integration, and ample land to build necessary utilities.”

As Texas Capital continues to grow, the firm remains dedicated to delivering exceptional value to its clients, ensuring they have access to the information and resources necessary to make informed decisions in an ever-evolving market landscape.

ABOUT TEXAS CAPITAL

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ®: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“TCB”). Texas Capital is the collective brand name for TCB and its separate, non-bank affiliates and wholly-owned subsidiaries. Texas Capital is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities. All services are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and service terms. Deposit and lending products and services are offered by TCB. For deposit products, member FDIC. For more information, please visit www.texascapital.com.

Trading in securities and financial instruments, strategic advisory, and other investment banking activities are performed by TCBI Securities, Inc., doing business as Texas Capital Securities. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a member of FINRA and SIPC and has registered with the SEC and other state securities regulators as a broker dealer. TCBI Securities, Inc. is a subsidiary of TCB. All investing involves risks, including the loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Securities and other investment products offered by TCBI Securities, Inc. are not FDIC insured, may lose value and are not bank guaranteed.