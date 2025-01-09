Commerce Casino and Hotel Supports Employees and Local Emergency Services Amid Southern California Wildfires

CITY OF COMMERCE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating wildfires sweeping across Southern California, the Commerce Casino and Hotel has taken decisive action to support its employees, their families, and the local community during this challenging time.

To provide immediate relief, The Commerce has authorized the emergency use of hotel accommodations for employees and their families who are under mandatory evacuation orders. This initiative ensures that displaced team members have a safe, secure place to stay while navigating the uncertainties caused by the wildfires.

"As a partner and cornerstone of the community, we are deeply committed to supporting our employees and their families during this crisis," said Jeff Harris, Chief Executive Officer at Commerce Casino and Hotel. "By opening our hotel to those in need, we aim to offer comfort, stability and peace of mind to our valued team members navigating significant challenges during this difficult time."

To ensure accessibility, the Casino has communicated this initiative to employees through direct messages in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, and Chinese. Employees who are displaced and require assistance are encouraged to contact Human Resources for immediate support.

In addition to aiding its employees, Commerce Casino and Hotel continues collaborating with local emergency services to support broader relief efforts. The Casino is working closely with community partners to address critical needs and provide resources where they are most needed.

"Our commitment to safety and community extends beyond our doors," said John Griffo, Director of Community Affairs. "We stand in solidarity with the brave first responders and all those affected by these wildfires. Together we will overcome this challenge and provide meaningful support to those who most need it."

The Commerce Casino and Hotel remains steadfast in its dedication to the well-being of its employees and the community as Southern California continues to face the impact of these devastating fires.

Media Contact: Eric W. Rose (805) 624-0572 or Eric@ekapr.com

About Commerce Casino and Hotel:

Commerce Casino and Hotel is a premier entertainment destination in Southern California, known for its exceptional hospitality and strong community ties. The organization is committed to supporting its employees and the local community through meaningful initiatives and partnerships.