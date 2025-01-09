ASTRAZENECA SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AstraZeneca PLC - AZN

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 21, 2025 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AstraZeneca PLC (the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: AZN), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 23, 2022 and December 17, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.

AstraZeneca and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (1) the Company engaged in insurance fraud in China; (2) as a result, the Company faced heightened legal exposure in China, which eventually resulted in the AstraZeneca China President being detained by Chinese law enforcement authorities; (3) as a result, the Company understated its legal risks; (4) the foregoing, once revealed, could materially harm the Company’s business activities in China; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The case is Saleh v. AstraZeneca PLC, et al., No. 24-cv-11021.

