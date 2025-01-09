Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 9 January 2025

No. 3/2025

ISS announces changes to the Executive Group Management Team

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces changes to the Executive Group Management team.

ISS A/S launched the OneISS strategy in 2020 and in December 2024, ISS reviewed certain elements of the strategy. To successfully implement the strategic priorities the Executive Group Management Team will be reduced from 8 to 5 members.

As part of the changes, three of the existing Executive Group Management members will have a changed responsibility:

Carl-Fredrik Bjor, will take up the role as Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer and drive the commercial agenda locally as well as globally.

Liz Benison, will take up the role as Chief People and Technology Officer to further build ISS’ focus on delivering a strong technology infrastructure as well as the strategic focus on the people agenda.

Troels Bjerg, will take up the role of Group Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for all country operations.

Agostino Renna (former Chief Commercial and Communication Officer), Markus Sontheimer (former Chief Information and Digital Officer) and Celia Liu (CEO of Central and Southern Europe) will be leaving ISS after a transition period.

Mads Holm’s, Group Chief Financial Officer, responsibility will remain unchanged.

The external regional reporting structures are unaffected by these changes and the outlook for 2024 is re-initiated.

Kasper Fangel, Group CEO, ISS A/S says:

"The key purpose of the organisational changes is to improve execution and drive profitable growth. I am confident that this is a significant step towards unlocking ISS’s full potential and I want to express my gratitude to Agostino Renna, Markus Sontheimer and Celia Liu for their significant contribution to ISS and wish them all the best in the future”.

Members of the ISS A/S Executive Group Management team, effective as of today:

Kasper Fangel Mads Holm

Group Chief Executive Officer Group Chief Financial Officer

Troels Bjerg Carl-Fredrik Bjor

Group Chief Operating Officer Group Chief Commercial & Revenue Officer

Liz Benison

Group Chief People & Technology Officer

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 320,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

