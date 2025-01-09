Philips appoints Jie Xue as Chief Business Leader Precision Diagnosis, co-leader of the Diagnosis & Treatment segment, and Özlem Fidanci as Chief of International Region



January 9, 2025

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the appointment of Jie Xue as Chief Business Leader Precision Diagnosis, and Özlem Fidanci as Chief of International Region, both effective January 1, 2025. Ms. Xue and Ms. Fidanci have joined Philips' Executive Committee and report directly to Roy Jakobs, CEO of Philips.



Ms. Xue joins Philips from GE Healthcare to lead the Precision Diagnosis business that was temporarily led by Bert van Meurs, who will continue to lead Philips’ Image Guided Therapy business. Ms. Xue and Mr. Van Meurs will be jointly responsible for the Diagnosis & Treatment segment.



Ms. Fidanci joins from Versuni and succeeds Edwin Paalvast, Chief of International Region, who has decided to retire as planned after five years at Philips, concluding an impressive career spanning more than 35 years.





Roy Jakobs, CEO Philips, said: “In Jie we have a strong proven global leader, with deep medtech expertise, and a focus on creating value through developing people and consistently delivering results. Özlem brings an extensive track record in delivering high growth in mature and emerging markets, working closely with customers and governments. She has strong experience in consumer and medtech domains and is known for building high-performing teams. Jie and Özlem strengthen our experienced and diverse leadership team and will support us in realizing our vision of better care for more people.”





“I want to thank Edwin for his leadership and many achievements during his five years at Philips and wish him all the very best for his retirement. I also want to express my gratitude to Bert for leading Precision Diagnosis alongside his role as Chief Business Leader Image Guided Therapy and look forward to his continued leadership and support as Executive Committee member of Philips.”





Ms. Xue (American, Chinese) worked for GE Healthcare for more than 25 years, most recently in the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Magnetic Resonance (MR) Imaging. Based on her deep domain knowledge, she developed and executed imaging strategies, delivering consistent profitable growth. With her extensive global experience, particularly in the US, she has served in leadership roles including in Global X-ray, MR, Services and Business Development.





Ms. Fidanci (Turkish) had an extensive career at Philips, with deep expertise serving health systems' needs, including working directly with both private and public healthcare customers, as well as extensive consumer domain experience. During her 22 years at the company, she took on various roles including Health Systems Leader and Market Leader Middle East & Türkiye, before leaving in September 2021.





Additional information on Philips’ Executive Committee can be found here.



For further information, please contact:





Ben Zwirs

Philips External Relations

Tel.: +31 6 1521 3446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2023 sales of EUR 18.2 billion and employs approximately 69,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Attachments