Ultimovacs ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 9, 2025

Oslo, January 9, 2025: Ultimovacs ASA held its extraordinary general meeting today January 9, 2025. All the matters on the agenda were approved.
The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.
For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:
Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: je@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 480 96 355
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO and Interim CEO, Ultimovacs ASA
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632
Attachment