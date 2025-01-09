Ultimovacs ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting held on January 9, 2025

 | Source: Ultimovacs ASA Ultimovacs ASA

Oslo, January 9, 2025: Ultimovacs ASA held its extraordinary general meeting today January 9, 2025. All the matters on the agenda were approved.

The minutes from the meeting are enclosed and available at the company’s website.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chair of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA

Email: je@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 480 96 355

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO and Interim CEO, Ultimovacs ASA

Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com

Phone: +47 482 48632

Attachment


Attachments

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting 2025 in Ultimovacs ASA