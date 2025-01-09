MitoRx Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments of Chief Business Officer and Finance Director

OXFORD, United Kingdom, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MitoRx Therapeutics (MitoRx), a platform biotechnology company developing novel mitochondrial-targeted sulfide-donor therapeutics (mtH2SD) in obesity-related disorders and myopathies announces the appointments of Dr. Lubor Gaal as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Stacey Massey as Finance Director. These key leadership additions reinforce MitoRx’s commitment to advancing its innovative programs including its obesity program offering weight loss with muscle protection and scaling its operations to address significant unmet medical needs.

Dr. Lubor Gaal joins MitoRx on a part-time basis, bringing over 25 years of global experience in business development, licensing, and strategic partnerships within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He has held senior roles at industry leaders such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he spearheaded European business development initiatives, and Almirall, where he led external innovation and licensing. Dr. Gaal also serves as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development at Circio Holding ASA, driving transformative corporate growth strategies. His pharmaceutical industry experience, coupled with a successful track record of executing partnerships and fundraising, positions him to play a pivotal role in supporting the development of MitoRx’s pipeline of mitochondriotropic therapies. Dr. Gaal holds a PhD in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California, Berkeley.

Commenting on his new role, Dr. Gaal stated: “MitoRx’s groundbreaking approach to addressing mitochondrial dysfunction holds immense potential for changing the treatment landscape of obesity-related disorders and myopathies. I am thrilled to work with Jon and the team and look forward to leveraging my experience in forging strategic alliances that will accelerate the development of our therapies.”

Stacey Massey joins MitoRx as Finance Director, bringing a wealth of financial leadership experience from high-growth life sciences and technology companies. As Finance Director at Oxular, sold to Regeneron in January 2025, Stacey was instrumental in securing significant funding rounds and aligning financial strategies to support organisational growth and clinical programs. Her extensive background includes senior finance roles in a number of biotechs such as Healx and Ascend Gene and Cell Therapy, where she supported fundraising, forecasting, optimised complex financial structures that drove operational excellence. Stacey’s expertise in financial governance and strategic planning will be essential as MitoRx scales its operations and positions itself for long-term success.

“Joining MitoRx at this pivotal stage of its journey is an exciting opportunity,” said Stacey Massey. “The company’s dedication to developing transformative solutions for patients through mitochondrial science is truly inspiring. I am eager to contribute to its growth by ensuring robust financial strategies and operations that support our ambitious goals.”

Dr. Jon Rees, Chief Executive Officer of MitoRx, added: “We are delighted to welcome Lubor and Stacey to our leadership team. Lubor’s exceptional expertise in business development and partnerships, combined with Stacey’s strategic financial leadership, will significantly strengthen our ability to advance our mitochondriotropic pipeline. Their appointments reflect our unwavering commitment to building a world-class team capable of delivering very significant patient impact for metabolic disease patients.”

MitoRx’s innovative platform targets mitochondrial dysfunction through the restoration of sulfide-signalling, a critical mechanism for halting or reversing the progression of degenerative diseases and conditions. With a robust pipeline addressing conditions such as obesity-related disorders and myopathies, the company is poised to deliver groundbreaking therapies that address critical unmet medical needs.

About MitoRx Therapeutics

At MitoRx our mission is to become the leading global developer of medicines arresting the progression of degenerative diseases driven by mitochondrial dysfunction. We are a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing our first-in-class mitochondrial-targeted therapeutics in metabolic disease and myopathies. Located in Harwell, Oxford, we have raised $8m seed financing from investors including the UK Innovation & Science Seed Fund, Wren Capital, Longevitytech.fund, the Fink Family Office, the Science Angel Syndicate Network, Oxford Technology Management, Panacea Innovation Ventures as well as angel investors. For more information visit our website at mitorxtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.