6G Market Research and Industry Growth Forecast 2025-2029, Featuring Detailed Profiles of 20 Market Players, Including AT&T, China Mobile, Orange, Qualcomm, and Samsung Electronics

The 6G market is forecasted to grow by USD 32.7 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by expansion of internet of things ecosystem, increasing smartphone adoption and connectivity demands, and growth of smart cities and infrastructure.

The study identifies the global research collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the 6G market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on exploration and development of terahertz spectrum and integration of AI and ML into 6G technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The 6G market is segmented as below:

By Component

Hardware

Software and Services

By Region

APAC

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 6G market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AT&T Inc.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

China Mobile Ltd.

China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Kt Corp.

LG Corp.

Nokia Corp.

NTT DOCOMO

Orange SA

Qualcomm Inc.

Rakuten Group Inc.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonica SA

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group PLC

