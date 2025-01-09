Growth Trends in the Pediatric Cancer Biomarkers Market, 2024-2034 - Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, QIAGEN, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Dominate the Competition

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Cancer Biomarkers Market by Indication, Biomarker, End User, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.



The global pediatric cancer biomarkers market size was estimated to be USD 0.888 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.19 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.54% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of factors such as rising pediatric cancer incidence, improvements in genomic and proteomic technologies, a shift toward personalized medicine, government and research initiatives, and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and research institutes.







The growing recognition of the critical role early cancer detection plays in pediatric oncology is driving increased demand for biomarker-based diagnostic tests. ? Initiatives promoting early screening for childhood cancers, supported by various healthcare organizations, are encouraging both parents and healthcare providers to embrace these advanced screening tools. According to a February 2023 report from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), approximately 400,000 children and adolescents aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer globally each year. Pediatric cancers exhibit distinct characteristics compared to adult cancers, with leukemias being the most prevalent, followed by central nervous system (CNS) tumors and lymphomas.



By indication, the leukemia segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pediatric cancer biomarkers market in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of pediatric leukemia, particularly acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), and the extensive use of biomarkers for diagnosis, prognosis, and targeted therapies in leukemia patients. For instance, in June 2024, fresh clinical and biomarker data from the Phase 2 ST101 research was presented by Sapience therapies, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in peptide therapies for oncogenic and immunological dysregulation. Additionally, the CNS tumors segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidence of brain and central nervous system cancers in children, along with advancements in biomarker identification and targeted therapies for these tumors.



By biomarker, the CD19, CD20, and CD22 segments accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pediatric cancer biomarkers market in 2023 owing to the significant role these biomarkers play in B-cell lineage malignancies like leukemia and lymphoma, where they are key targets for therapies such as CAR-T cell treatments and monoclonal antibodies. For instance, in March 2024, researchers at UCSF discovered a novel marker for pediatric cancer, which provides fresh hope for potential targets for treatment. They identified a crucial weakness in neuroblastoma, a malignancy that accounts for 15% of pediatric cancer-related mortality. Additionally, the ALK (anaplastic lymphoma receptor tyrosine kinase gene) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on targeted therapies for ALK-positive pediatric cancers, such as neuroblastoma, and the rising adoption of ALK inhibitors in clinical practice.



By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pediatric cancer biomarkers market in 2023 owing to the widespread adoption of biomarker-based diagnostics and treatment monitoring in hospital settings, where most pediatric cancer patients receive comprehensive care. For instance, the Cancer Research UK National Biomarker Centre opened its doors in June 2024. This state-of-the-art facility was established by Christie NHS, University of Manchester, Cancer Research UK, and the University of Manchester through a combination of fundraising and philanthropic contributions. Additionally, the research institutions segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing emphasis on biomarker research, clinical trials, and the development of innovative diagnostic and therapeutic approaches in pediatric oncology by academic and research institutions.



North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of pediatric cancer, significant investments in cancer research, and early adoption of advanced biomarker-based diagnostics and therapies in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising incidence of pediatric cancer, increasing awareness about early cancer detection, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing research and development activities in countries like China, India, and Japan. For instance, Quest and Envision Sciences collaborated to launch a novel prostate cancer biomarker test in August 2023 that is intended to detect patients with advanced stages of the illness. The biomarkers Appl1, Sortilin, and Syndecan-1, which were studied and produced for commercial use by researchers at the University of South Australia, Adelaide, are included in this novel test.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Indication, Biomarker, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Illumina Inc. QIAGEN N.V. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Abbott Laboratories Agilent Technologies Inc. Myriad Genetics Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Merck KGaA Genomic Health Inc. Novartis AG SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. Cleveland Clinic Foundation Celerion

20% Free Customization Available to Meet Your Exact Requirements

Pediatric Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast by Indication 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Leukemia

Neuroblastoma

CNS Tumors

Lymphoma

Others

Pediatric Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast by Biomarker 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Alpha-fetoprotein (AFP)

Neuron-specific enolase (NSE)

CD19, CD20, CD22

ALK (anaplastic lymphoma receptor tyrosine kinase gene)

Others

Pediatric Cancer Biomarkers Market Analysis & Forecast by End-User 2023 - 2034 (Revenue USD Bn)

Hospital

Diagnostic Laboratories

Oncology Centers

Research Institutions

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6sczo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment