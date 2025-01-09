Ski Gear and Equipment Market to hit USD 2.45 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ski Gear and Equipment Market size valued at USD 1.79 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at 3.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. With winter sports, particularly skiing, gaining popularity worldwide, the demand for quality ski gear is rising.

Increased global tourism, especially in top ski regions across Europe and North America, combined with higher disposable incomes, has encouraged more people to engage in skiing, driving growth in the ski gear and equipment sector.

Based on product type, the ski gear and equipment market is classified into protective gear, ski equipment, and ski apparel, with ski equipment leading the segment. This segment, valued at USD 971 million in 2023, is expected to grow at 3.8% CAGR through 2032. Technological advances have led to the development of lightweight and durable materials, such as carbon fiber and advanced composites, making ski gear more manageable and appealing to beginners and seasoned skiers.

The trend towards customizable equipment, including adjustable bindings and bespoke ski boots, enhances comfort and performance, increases consumer satisfaction, and fosters brand loyalty and repeat purchases. This demand for personalization reflects a broader industry shift toward individualized experiences and boosts sales across the ski equipment market.

In terms of end-users, the ski gear and equipment market is divided into men, women, and kids, with the men segment holding a 52% share in 2023 and projected to grow at 3.8% CAGR during 2024-2032. Male skiers are particularly enthusiastic about adopting new technology in skiing equipment, such as smart helmets, tracking devices, and high-performance customizable gear. This segment's strong interest in innovation keeps demand high for technologically advanced ski equipment, motivating manufacturers to continue developing cutting-edge products.

The United States leads the North American ski gear and equipment market, holding an 85% share in 2023. The country’s famed ski destinations, especially those in popular states, attract millions of tourists each year, both domestic and international, creating a robust skiing culture.

As winter tourism flourishes, interest in skiing, snowboarding, and other snow sports intensifies, which, in turn, increases the demand for ski gear and equipment catering to both tourists and locals. This upward trend in winter tourism has not only boosted sales of ski gear but also the rental market, as visitors look for convenient options during their stay.

Major players in ski gear and equipment market include Atomic Austria GmbH, Black Crows Skis, Blizzard S.p.A., Burton Snowboards, Dynastar, Elan d.o.o., Fischer Sports GmbH, Head Sport GmbH, K2 Sports, LLC, Marker Volkl (part of Tecnica Group), Nordica S.p.A., Rossignol Group, Salomon Group, Scott Sports SA, and Tecnica Group S.p.A among others.

