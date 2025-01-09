Minisforum to Unveil Groundbreaking Innovations at CES 2025: AI X1 Mini PC and N5 Pro NAS

HONG KONG, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minisforum, a leader in innovative compact computing solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in CES 2025, the world’s premier technology showcase. Minisforum will unveil two game-changing products: the AI X1 Mini PC and the N5 Pro NAS as part of its commitment to pushing technological boundaries.

Minisforum AI X1 Mini PC: Where AI Meets Compact Computing

The Minisforum AI X1 Mini PC sets a new benchmark in miniaturized computing, leveraging the latest AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor, the NO.1 Low Power Efficiency Chip. Designed for seamless AI integration, it utilizes cutting-edge features such as:

Copilot AI Compatibility : Elevating productivity and optimizing workflows with intelligent AI integration.

: Elevating productivity and optimizing workflows with intelligent AI integration. 60+ FPS 3A Gaming : Powered by the AMD Radeon™ 890M , delivering smooth, high-quality visuals.

: Powered by the , delivering smooth, high-quality visuals. Versatile Extension Support: Featuring Dual USB4 and Oculink for enhanced connectivity and expansion.

The AI X1 Mini PC represents the future of desktop computing, offering unparalleled performance and AI-driven innovation in a sleek, space-saving form factor.

The N5 Pro NAS: Redefining Personal and Professional Storage

The Minisforum N5 NAS is designed for modern storage needs, providing robust and secure solutions for personal and professional use. Key features include:

AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 Processor : This cutting-edge CPU delivers a silky-smooth experience and a significant performance boost, outpacing competitors for seamless multitasking and processing power.

: This cutting-edge CPU delivers a silky-smooth experience and a significant performance boost, outpacing competitors for seamless multitasking and processing power. 5 Bays And 144TB Max : With five SATA bays supporting up to 22TB each, an M.2 NVMe SSD up to 4TB, and two U.2 NVMe SSDs up to 15TB each, the Minisforum N5 Pro offers a massive 144TB total storage capacity when fully equipped.

: With five SATA bays supporting up to 22TB each, an M.2 NVMe SSD up to 4TB, and two U.2 NVMe SSDs up to 15TB each, the Minisforum N5 Pro offers a massive 144TB total storage capacity when fully equipped. Blazing-Fast 10GbE and 5GbE Network Ports : Achieve incredible data speeds up to 1250MB/s with two high-speed ports, perfect for transferring 4K videos or large files quickly and efficiently.

: Achieve incredible data speeds up to 1250MB/s with two high-speed ports, perfect for transferring 4K videos or large files quickly and efficiently. Advanced ECC RAM: Protect your data with ECC memory, which automatically detects and corrects memory errors, ensures data integrity, and enhances reliability for mission-critical storage.

The N5 NAS empowers users to store, share, and protect their data effortlessly, making it an essential tool for individuals and businesses.

Visit Minisforum at CES 2025

Experience the AI X1 Mini PC and N5 NAS firsthand at CES 2025. Our booth will feature live demonstrations, providing an exclusive opportunity to explore these groundbreaking products' advanced capabilities.

Date: January 7-10, 2025

Location: LVCC -South Hall 1, Booth 30157

About Minisforum

Minisforum is dedicated to creating innovative, high-performance computing solutions that cater to diverse user needs. From AI-driven mini PCs to robust storage systems, Minisforum combines cutting-edge technology with user-focused design to deliver inspiring and empowering products.

For media inquiries, product information, or to schedule a meeting at CES 2025, please contact: kathy@minisforum.com

Stay tuned for updates by visiting our website at www.minisforum.com and following us on social media. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the future of computing at CES 2025!