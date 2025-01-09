Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Forecast to Reach $10.95 Billion by 2034 - pH Sensors Dominate Bioprocessing Market, While Oxygen Sensors Lead Rapid Growth in Precision Biologics Monitoring

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market by Type, by Workflow, by End-User, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.



The global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market size was estimated to be USD 3.35 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.95 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 11.36% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will expand as a result of developments in bioprocessing technologies, rising biologics demand, rising disposable bioprocessing system adoption, regulatory support, partnerships, and collaborations.







Continuous advancements in single-use technologies, particularly in probes and sensors, have significantly transformed biomanufacturing processes by enabling real-time monitoring of critical parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen, and temperature. These modern sensors enhance control over bioprocesses, leading to greater precision, reliability, and improved scalability, which in turn boosts the demand for single-use probes and sensors in the industry. Notably, a study published in the Pharmaceutical Bioprocessing Journal in January 2023 indicates that pH probes are among the most frequently utilized electrochemical sensors for bioprocess monitoring and control. Consequently, the widespread usage of pH sensors in bioreactors is expected to further drive market growth throughout the forecast period.



By type, the pH sensors segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market in 2023 owing to the critical role of pH control in maintaining optimal cell growth conditions and ensuring the quality of biologics during upstream processes. For instance, Qosina, an OEM provider of single-use parts, released a new catalog of bioprocess components in May 2023. In this catalog, there are about 1,500 components. Additionally, the oxygen sensors segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on real-time monitoring of dissolved oxygen levels, which is crucial for maintaining proper aerobic conditions during cell culture and fermentation processes.



By workflow, the upstream segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market in 2023 owing to the higher demand for monitoring and controlling parameters like pH, temperature, and dissolved oxygen during cell culture, fermentation, and media preparation. For instance, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. expanded its biologics production facility in St. Louis, Missouri, substantially in February 2024. With the expansion, the business's St. Louis biologics manufacturing capacity was doubled, bringing its production up from 2,000 to 5,000 liters. This allowed the company to develop complex biologic medications for a range of illnesses, including cancer, autoimmune conditions, and uncommon disorders. Additionally, the downstream segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising need for precise monitoring of purification processes, including chromatography and filtration, to ensure the purity and safety of biopharmaceutical products.



By end-user, the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market in 2023 owing to their high adoption of single-use technologies for scaling up biologics production and minimizing contamination risks. For instance, In November 2023, The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), an international trade association announced Single-Use Manufacturing Component Quality Test Matrices (QTM) for the year 2023. Additionally, the CROs & CMOs segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased outsourcing of biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes to contract research and manufacturing organizations for flexibility, cost reduction, and accelerated timelines.



North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established biopharmaceutical industry, high adoption of advanced bioprocessing technologies, and presence of key market players in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical sector, increasing investments in biotechnology, and growing demand for cost-effective manufacturing solutions in countries like China and India. For instance, in October 2023, the analytical sensor and automation technology expert Hamilton Company announced the release of their revised VisiFermTM SU RS485-ECS, which guarantees supply safety. The newest addition to Hamilton's lineup of solid-state optical dissolved oxygen (DO) sensors, it is praised for being a reliable, low-maintenance, fast, and precise measurement tool in contrast to polarographic DO sensors, which are dependent on liquid electrolytes and sensitive membranes.



Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Type, Workflow, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

