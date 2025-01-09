Immunotoxins Market Trends and Regional Business Opportunities, 2024-2034: Diphtheria Toxin-Based Immunotoxins Lead Revenue, Pseudomonas Exotoxins Show Rapid Growth Potential

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immunotoxins Market by Product, by Application, by End-User, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.



The global immunotoxins market size was estimated at USD 142.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 344.7 million by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.11% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034. This growth is attributed to the rising global prevalence of various malignancies, increased research and development (R&D) activities, heightened investment and funding, the approval of new immunotoxin therapies, and an increase in collaborations and partnerships.







Strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions are pivotal to driving innovation and developing new immunotoxin therapies, significantly shaping the market landscape. For example, in April 2024, Invera Inc. and Astellas Pharma established a collaboration to discover therapeutic bispecific antibodies. This alliance enables Astellas Pharma to utilize Invera's advanced B-body bispecific antibody platform, thereby enhancing its therapeutic research efforts. Such collaborations are crucial for accelerating the discovery and development of novel treatments, ultimately benefiting patients and healthcare systems.



By product, the Diphtheria Toxin (DT) segment emerged as the highest revenue-generating segment in the global immunotoxins market in 2023. This is due to the proven effectiveness of DT-based immunotoxins in targeted cancer therapies, especially in treating hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Ongoing advancements in engineering diphtheria toxin to improve specificity and reduce toxicity further bolster this segment. Notably, in April 2024, Bio-Techne formed a distribution partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., allowing the latter to distribute Bio-Techne's products throughout Europe via its Fisher Scientific Channel. Additionally, the Pseudomonas Exotoxin segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the success of Pseudomonas exotoxin-based therapies in clinical trials and advancements that enhance tumor-targeting capabilities while reducing immunogenicity.



By application, the therapy development segment also accounted for the highest revenue in the global immunotoxins market in 2023, resulting from an increased focus on creating novel immunotoxin-based therapies, substantial investments in research and clinical trials, and a rising demand for targeted cancer treatments that offer improved efficacy and reduced side effects compared to traditional therapies. For instance, in January 2023, List Biological Labs, Inc. expanded its bacterial therapeutic manufacturing capacity by installing a new 500L bioreactor and tangential flow filtration equipment. Furthermore, the biomedical research segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, spurred by escalating interest in exploring immunotoxins for new therapeutic applications, increased cancer research funding, and advancements in biotechnology that broaden the potential uses of immunotoxins in personalized medicine and targeted therapies.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment represented the highest revenue-generating segment in the global immunotoxins market in 2023, attributed to robust R&D efforts, strong product pipelines, strategic partnerships, and the growing commercialization of innovative immunotoxin-based therapies for cancer and other diseases. A noteworthy development in August 2024 was the creation of the bivalent anti-T cell immunotoxin, A-dmDT390-bisFv (UCHT1), which demonstrates considerable promise in treating T-cell leukemia and other autoimmune disorders. The academic and research institutes segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increased emphasis on fundamental research, heightened collaboration with pharmaceutical companies, access to government and private research funding, and advancements in the early-stage development of new immunotoxin therapies.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, high investment in cancer research, and early adoption of innovative immunotoxin therapies, particularly in the United States. Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, expanding clinical trial activities, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China and India. For instance, in November 2023, Merck, which operates its Healthcare division as EMD Serono in the United States and Canada, announced plans to transfer its US Healthcare headquarters from Rockland, Massachusetts, to Boston's Seaport neighborhood.



Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries North America (U.S. and Canada) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM) MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Market Players Amgen Inc. Eisai Co. Ltd. Genentech (Roche) AbbVie Inc. AstraZeneca PLC Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Novartis AG Merck & Co. Inc. Celltech Pharma Ltd. ImmunoGen Inc. BioNTech SE Macrogenics Inc. Cellerant Therapeutics Inc. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. Zymeworks Inc.

