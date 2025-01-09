Primo Partners with SHINE to Advance Precision Cancer Care in Asia-Pacific





TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primo Biotechnology (“Primo”) today announced a strategic partnership with SHINE Technologies, LLC, (“SHINE”) a global leader in nuclear medicine production. The partnership includes a supply and exclusive distribution agreement to introduce Ilumira (n.c.a. lutetium-177, Lu-177), SHINE’s high-purity therapeutic isotope, to Taiwan and the broader Asia-Pacific market. This collaboration is set to strengthen Primo’s market presence, accelerate advancements in radioligand theranostics (RLT), and usher the region into the next era of precision medicine.

Ilumira represents a significant breakthrough in nuclear medicine. As a key innovation in radioligand therapy, this isotope provides patients with more precise and effective treatment options, particularly for hard-to-treat tumors. By addressing the growing demand for advanced cancer therapies, Primo aims to deliver comprehensive solutions from early diagnosis to late-stage treatment, further enhancing healthcare outcomes across the Asia-Pacific region.

This partnership reinforces the collaborative relationship between Primo and SHINE, enhancing their competitive edge in the Asia-Pacific region and globally. Under the agreement, Primo secures exclusive distribution rights for Ilumira in Taiwan, along with sales rights in Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. Primo will also have priority access to SHINE’s other therapeutic isotopes, ensuring a reliable supply for emerging nuclear medicine therapies.

SHINE’s Cassiopeia facility, located in Janesville, Wisconsin, serves as North America’s largest production site for n.c.a. Lu-177. Currently expanding its capacity, the facility aims to double its annual output from 100,000 to 200,000 doses to meet the surging global demand for nuclear medicine. This production increase is expected to solidify SHINE’s position as a leading supplier and provide a robust foundation for Primo’s regional growth.

“This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our mission to bring precision and hope to patients. By partnering with SHINE, we ensure a stable supply of high-quality isotopes and advance the possibilities of cancer treatment in the Asia-Pacific region,” said Dr. Ya-Yao Huang, CEO of Primo Biotechnology.

“The demand for high-purity Lu-177 continues to grow as more patients benefit from these targeted cancer treatments. Primo's strong regional presence and expertise in nuclear medicine make them an ideal partner to help deliver on our commitment to providing reliable, high-quality isotopes in this critical market so more lives can be improved,” said Todd Caccamo, chief revenue officer of SHINE Technologies.

About SHINE

SHINE, based in Janesville, Wisconsin, is pioneering next-generation fusion technology for medical isotope production. Specializing in n.c.a. lutetium-177 and soon, molybdenum-99, SHINE aims to revolutionize cancer treatment and diagnostics. Their innovative fusion-based approach drives advancements across multiple sectors, including healthcare and sustainable energy solutions.

For more information, visit www.shinefusion.com .

About Primo Biotechnology

Primo Biotechnology is a pioneering leader in Asia’s nuclear medicine sector, dedicated to the development and production of high-precision radiopharmaceuticals. Leveraging molecular imaging technology and innovative therapies, Primo delivers accurate diagnostics and personalized treatments for cancer patients. The company’s vision, Future in Precision, reflects its commitment to advancing healthcare and creating hope for the future. Learn more at www.primobt.com and follow Primo on Facebook and LinkedIn .

