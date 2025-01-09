Growth Trends in Mackerel Markets Worldwide to 2028: Analyze the Revenue & Shares of Frozen, Processed, and Fresh Mackerel in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mackerel Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mackerel market is forecasted to grow by USD 403.3 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

This report on the mackerel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by health benefits of mackerel, growing focus of vendors on offering canned seafood in attractive packaging, and increasing accessibility and availability through organized retailing.

The study identifies the growing influence of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the mackerel market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in e-commerce and clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The mackerel market is segmented as below:

By Product

Frozen and processed mackerel

Fresh mackerel

By Region

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mackerel market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bolton Group Srl

Cornelis Vrolijk

Etosha Fishing Corp.

FCF Fishery Co. Ltd.

Iceland Foods Ltd.

Lotana L.V.

Maruha Nichiro Corp.

NOREBO Holding

Ocean Treasure

Oman Fisheries Co.S.A.O.G.

Phil-am Trading Inc.

Pinetree Vietnam Co. Ltd.

Premier Fishing and Brands Ltd.

Sea Harvest Corp. Pty. Ltd.

Thai Union Group PCL

