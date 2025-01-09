O2 Czech Republic Launches Allot Solution to Offer Consumer Cybersecurity Services

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and converged network-native security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, today announced that O2 Czech Republic, a subsidiary of the PPF Group, has launched Allot DNS Secure, enabling them to continue offering and enhance cybersecurity protection services to both their mobile and fixed broadband consumer customers.

This service launch is the result of an agreement between Allot and O2 Czech Republic signed earlier this year, and of an umbrella agreement signed with O2 Czech Republic parent company PPF Group to supply cybersecurity solutions to the group’s telecom provider subsidiaries. Allot will benefit from a recurring monthly fee for cybersecurity protection services provided to O2 Czech Republic

"Our decision to partner with Allot for consumer security services was driven by the positive feedback we received from our colleagues at PPF Group, as well as by the impressive value offered by Allot," commented Jan Hruška, O2 Czech Republic Chief Technology Officer. "We are confident that the Allot solution will significantly enhance O2 Czech Republic's ability to safeguard our consumer customers from cyber threats."

"With O2 Czech Republic becoming the fifth operator within the PPF Group to embrace our security services, the Allot team is thrilled to see the growing adoption of DNS Secure. Our solution provides scalable, telco-grade, network-native services tailored for the mass consumer market, making it an ideal choice for operators seeking a reliable and straightforward approach to customer security," said Amir Oren, Vice President of Sales, EMEA at Allot.

The Allot DNS Secure solution provides protection against a range of cyber threats including, viruses, ransomware, trojans and phishing attacks. The agreement also includes parental controls to give parents peace of mind when deciding which content is inappropriate for their children’s consumption.

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Telco CyberTalk Podcast: https://www.allot.com/resources/podcasts

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and converged security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-native security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.