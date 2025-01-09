Insect Protein Market and Competition Forecast 2024-2032: Innovafeed, Darling Ingredients, Hexafly, Protix, and Aspire Food Group Dominate

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insect Protein Market Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is analyzed by insect type, application, distribution channel, and region.



According to this report, the global insect protein market size reached a value of USD 1.01 billion in 2023. Aided by the growing demand for sustainable and protein-rich food alternatives and the increasing awareness of environmental concerns, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 16% between 2024 and 2032 to reach a value of USD 4.09 billion by 2032.







The global shift towards sustainable food sources is one of the key factors propelling the growth of the market. With the increasing demand for alternative proteins due to concerns about the environmental impact of traditional animal farming, insect protein has emerged as an eco-friendly solution. Insects require significantly less water, land, and feed to produce the same amount of protein as traditional livestock, making them a more sustainable option. Furthermore, the low greenhouse gas emissions associated with insect farming compared to cattle farming also contribute to the growing popularity of insect protein. This is favouring the insect protein market growth.



The rising global population and the associated need for increased food production have further boosted the demand for insect protein. As conventional protein sources like meat and fish face production challenges, insect protein offers a viable solution to meet the global demand for high-quality protein. This is especially significant in regions where food security is a concern, as insect farming can be carried out on a smaller scale with fewer resources.



Additionally, the growing trend towards health and wellness is contributing to the increasing consumption of insect protein in human diets. With an increasing number of consumers seeking high-protein, low-fat food options, insect protein is gaining traction as a nutritional powerhouse. Its high protein content, coupled with its rich supply of vitamins and minerals, makes it an attractive choice for health-conscious individuals. This is fuelling the insect protein market demand.



The market is also benefiting from its expanding applications across various industries. In the animal feed sector, insect protein is being increasingly used as a sustainable and nutritious feed option for livestock, poultry, and aquaculture. This is especially critical in aquaculture, where the demand for alternative feed sources is growing rapidly. Insect protein is a natural fit for fish feed, as it mimics the natural diet of many fish species, leading to improved growth rates and overall health.



In the food and beverage industry, insect protein is being incorporated into various products, including protein bars, snacks, and powders. As consumers become more open to the idea of eating insects, food manufacturers are increasingly experimenting with insect-based products, further driving market expansion.



In the cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries, insect protein is also gaining traction. As per the insect protein market analysis, its high collagen content makes it a valuable ingredient in skincare products, while its bioactive properties are being explored for use in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.



Despite its promising growth prospects, the market players face several challenges, primarily related to consumer perception. The idea of consuming insects is still unfamiliar and even unappealing to many consumers, particularly in Western markets. However, as awareness of the environmental and nutritional benefits of insect protein continues to grow, this challenge is expected to diminish over time.



The global insect protein market expansion is driven by the rising demand for sustainable protein sources, expanding applications across multiple industries, and growing consumer interest in health and wellness. As the market continues to mature and consumer acceptance increases, insect protein is poised to play a key role in addressing the global protein demand while contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly food system.



Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Insect Type

Crickets

Black Soldier Flies

Mealworms

Grasshoppers

Ants

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Food and Beverages

Animal Nutrition

Pharmaceutical and Supplements

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in the global insect protein market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Innovafeed SAS

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Hexafly

Protix B.V.

Aspire Food Group

Chapul, LLC

NTG Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Entomo Farms

Goterra

NEXT Proteins, Inc.

