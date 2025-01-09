Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 02/2025

9 January 2025



On 31 October 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 24 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 02/01/2025 4,908 343.75 1,687,142 03/01/2025 25,000 342.92 8,573,103 06/01/2025 21,228 339.14 7,199,258 07/01/2025 25,000 344.46 8,611,533 08/01/2025 14,991 339.15 5,084,234 Accumulated for the period 91,127 - 31,155,268 Accumulated under the programme 612,071 - 213,588,766

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 2,838,762 treasury shares corresponding to 5.7% of the total share capital.

