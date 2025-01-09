Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

 | Source: Netcompany Group A/S Netcompany Group A/S

Company announcement
No. 02/2025

                                                 9 January 2025


On 31 October 2024, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 250m and a maximum of 1,300,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of adjusting Netcompany’s capital structure and meeting its obligations relating to share-based incentive programmes.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 24 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 2 January 2025 to 8 January 2025:

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price, DKKTransaction value, DKK
02/01/20254,908 343.75 1,687,142
03/01/202525,000 342.92 8,573,103
06/01/202521,228 339.14 7,199,258
07/01/202525,000 344.46 8,611,533
08/01/202514,991 339.15 5,084,234
Accumulated for the period91,127-31,155,268
Accumulated under the programme612,071-213,588,766

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions and vesting of RSU’s, Netcompany owns a total of 2,838,762 treasury shares corresponding to 5.7% of the total share capital.

Additional information
For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S
Thomas Johansen, CFO, +45 51 19 32 24
Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

Attachments


Tags

Netcompany

Attachments

02. Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme 02. Appendix - Information on all transactions

Related Links