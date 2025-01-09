Aerospace and Defense Fiber Optic Cables Market to surpass USD 15.8 Billion by 2034, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerospace and Defense Fiber Optic Cables Market was valued at USD 6 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth USD 15.8 billion by the end of 2034, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising demand for high-speed communication networks in telecommunications, defense, and transportation sectors is driving a substantial expansion in optical fiber manufacturing. This growth is further accelerated by the rollout of 5G networks, smart city developments, and the increased need for efficient data transmission.

The defense and railway sectors adopt high-performance and secure communication systems, supporting a robust demand for advanced optical fiber solutions across critical applications.In the aerospace and defense sectors, fiber optic cable technology is advancing rapidly to meet requirements for fast, secure, and lightweight systems, especially for military, satellite, and aviation applications. New aircraft designs now prioritize connectivity, with fiber optics enabling enhanced communication, avionics, and entertainment systems. In the defense industry, fiber optics are essential for operations like electronic warfare, surveillance, and C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance).



The aerospace and defense fiber optic cables market is divided by type into single-mode and multi-mode cables, with the multi-mode segment anticipated to register 11% CAGR during the forecast period. Multi-mode fiber optic cables, known for transmitting large volumes of data efficiently over short to medium distances, are increasingly favored for defense applications. These cables support the performance of communication networks, surveillance, and radar systems, which require rapid data handling to function effectively in mission-critical environments.



In terms of application, the aerospace and defense fiber optic cables market includes communication systems, weapon systems, ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) systems, navigation and sensing, and avionics. In 2024, communication systems held the largest market share, generating revenue of USD 1.9 billion. This segment is transformed as demand rises for fast, secure, and reliable data transmission. Multi-mode and single-mode cables are becoming standard in modern military and aerospace systems, meeting requirements for real-time data sharing essential for satellite communication, drone control, and integrated aircraft systems.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the global aerospace and defense fiber optic cables market in 2024, with a 35.4% market share. This growth is particularly evident in China, where growing telecommunications infrastructure, such as the 5G rollout and Fiber to the Home (FTTH) technology, drives strong demand for advanced fiber optic cables in aerospace and defense. These infrastructural advancements contribute to the region's increasing share and solidify its importance in the global fiber optic market expansion.

This aerospace and defense fiber optic cables market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) from 2021 to 2034, for the following segments:

Market, By Type

Single mode

Multi-mode

Market, By Material

Glass fiber

Plastic fiber

Market, By Application

Communication systems

Weapons systems

Intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems

Navigation & sensing

Avionics

Others

Market, By Platform

Commercial Narrow-body Wide-body Regional jets Turboprop

Defense Airborne Combat aircraft Unmanned aerial vehicles Military transport aircraft Military helicopters Land Armored vehicles Unmanned ground vehicles Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Marine Destroyers Frigates Unmanned maritime vehicles Submarines Offshore patrol vessels (OPVS) Aircraft carriers

Space Space launch vehicles Satellites



