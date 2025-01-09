PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09 January 2025

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

The Company has been informed that the following transaction occurred by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR') in respect of the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP Plan”). The PDMR participated in their first monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the SIP Plan made on 20 December 2024 as set out below.        

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJulian Coghlan
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc
b)LEI5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence

ISIN: GB00B02QND93


b)Nature of the transactionShares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)		Volume(s)
£7.6216
d)

Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total

Aggregate Volume(s)Aggregate Price(s)Aggregate Total
16£7.62£122.08
e)Date of the transaction20 December 2024
f)Place of the transactionXLON


