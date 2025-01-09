PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

09 January 2025

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

The Company has been informed that the following transaction occurred by a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR') in respect of the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP Plan”). The PDMR participated in their first monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the SIP Plan made on 20 December 2024 as set out below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:

PayPoint plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary

+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer

+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Julian Coghlan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR



b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor a) Name PayPoint plc b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence



ISIN: GB00B02QND93





b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.



Price(s) Volume(s) £7.62 16 d)



Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total 16 £7.62 £122.08 e) Date of the transaction 20 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON



