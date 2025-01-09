North American Geosynthetics Markets 2024-2030 with Solmax, AGRU, Texel Technical Materials, Hanes Geo Components, SKAPS, Tensar, Berry Global, Tenax, HUESKER Synthetic, American Excelsior Leading

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Geosynthetics Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American geosynthetics market size was US$ 1.49 billion Square Meters in 2023 and is likely to grow at a decent CAGR of 2.4% (by area) in the long run to reach 1.75 billion Square Meters by 2030



Roads and other trafficked areas and asphalt reinforcement is expected to remain dominant, whereas solid waste disposal will be the fastest-growing application in the market during the forecast period



The North American geosynthetics market is segmented into roads and other trafficked areas, asphalt reinforcement, railways, tunnels & underground structures, earthworks, foundation, and retaining walls, solid waste disposal, drainage systems, erosion control works, reservoirs & dams, canals, liquid waste containment, and others.



Due to huge investments in road infrastructure projects, roads and other trafficked areas and asphalt reinforcement is expected to remain dominant, whereas solid waste disposal will grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.



The United States boasts the largest road network in the world, spanning an impressive 6,803,479 kilometers, necessitating regular maintenance and upgrades. The scale of the country's road infrastructure demands a comprehensive and ongoing approach to ensure the safety and efficiency of the transportation system.



The rapid expansion in the application of geosynthetics for solid waste disposal is primarily attributable to the stringent environmental standards that are in place in high-income countries, such as the United States and Canada. The increasing demand for geosynthetics in these countries is a result of the need to comply with the regulatory requirements that mandate the use of advanced technologies to manage waste disposal.



By Function Type

Separation & filtration is expected to remain the dominant whereas drainage is likely to be the fastest-growing function of geosynthetics in the market during the forecast period

The market is segmented into separation & filtration, protection, reinforcement, drainage, and interlayer barrier and stress relief.

During the forecast period, separation & filtration is expected to remain the dominant functions of geosynthetics in the market. This is due to their effective ability to filter impurities and prevent soil erosion in civil engineering applications. Such functions are critical for environmental protection and water management.

The geosynthetics market is experiencing rapid growth in the drainage segment due to increasing demand for advanced water management solutions in construction projects in the region.

By Technology Type

Nonwoven geotextile is likely to remain the widely used technology, whereas composites (geocomposites) are estimated to be the fastest-growing geosynthetics in the market during the forecast period

The market is segmented into woven, nonwoven, grid, composites, and geomembranes.

Nonwoven geosynthetics are projected to maintain their dominance in the market during the forecast period. This is due to their cost-effectiveness and their widespread use in filtration, separation, and drainage applications. They are primarily used for slope protection along river, sea, and lake embankments, land reclamation, wharf construction, ship lock flood control, and rescue projects.

The composites are expected to experience rapid growth in demand as it provides additional specific properties like protection, drainage, or filtration due to the bonding of two or more different geosynthetics.

By Material Type

Polypropylene is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing material for geosynthetics in the market during the forecast period

The market is segmented into polyethylene, polypropylene, and others.

Polypropylene is expected to remain the preferred choice for geosynthetics in the market during the forecast period.

Polypropylene is the predominant material for geotextile production, accounting for a mammoth share of the market. This is due to its exceptional moisture and biological resistance, along with its superior installation survivability and lifespan prediction.

Regional Analysis

The USA is expected to remain the largest market for geosynthetics in North America during the forecast period

In terms of countries, the USA is expected to remain the largest market for geosynthetics in North America during the forecast period.

The USA's dominant position in the civil infrastructure industry is significantly bolstered by several key factors including roads, highways, railways, airports, and water management systems. The USA alone accounted for over half of global geomembrane sales.

Mexico, particularly driven by growing investment in infrastructure projects by multinational companies, is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Key Players



The market is consolidated with the presence of less than 50 players across the region. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, service offerings, regional presence, etc. The following are the key players in the North American geosynthetics market:



Here is the list of the Top Players (Based on Dominance)

Solmax International, Inc.

AGRU America, Inc.

Texel Technical Materials, Inc.

Hanes Geo Components

SKAPS Industries

Tensar Corporation

Berry Global

Tenax Corporation

HUESKER Synthetic GmbH

American Excelsior

Report Features

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, Service portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

COVID-19 impact and its recovery curve.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

The North American geosynthetics market is segmented into the following categories:

North American Geosynthetics Market, by Application Type

Roads and Other Trafficked Areas, Asphalt Reinforcement

Railways

Tunnels & Underground Structures

Earthworks, Foundation, and Retaining Walls

Solid Waste Disposal

Drainage System

Erosion Control Works

Reservoirs & Dams

Canals

Liquid Waste Containment

Others

North American Geosynthetics Market, by Function Type

Separation & Filtration

Protection

Reinforcement

Drainage

Interlayer Barrier and Stress Relief

North American Geosynthetics Market, by Technology Type

Woven

Nonwoven

Grid

Composites

Geomembranes

North American Geosynthetics Market, by Material Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

North American Geosynthetics Market, by Country

The USA

Canada

Mexico

