Military GNSS Receiver Market Research 2024-2030: Global Military Operations Spur Investments with BAE Systems and L3Harris Leading

The Military GNSS Receiver Market is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 954.3 million in 2030

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

The global market for military GNSS receivers is highly concentrated, with the top four companies capturing a lion's market share. Apart from technological expertise and financial capabilities, the growth of companies is directly dependent on government support and overall industry conditions.

BAE Systems plc,L3Harris Technologies, Inc.,RTX Corporation (Raytheon Technologies Corporation),Thales Group,Trimble Inc. are the key players in the Military GNSS Receiver Market:

Military GNSS receivers render unparalleled assistance to the armed, airborne, and marine forces on the battlefields, enabling the provision of the position, route, and velocity details of the targets. Over the past decade, with the modernization of the military forces, the demand and development of such advanced systems have grown immensely, fuelled by the rising national and political stalemates, across the globe.



For instance, in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the Isarel-Hamas war, there has been a hefty growth in the deployment of GNSS receivers across the infantry and armed units. With increasing military operations as a result of looming terror threats and geopolitical hostilities, several countries are focusing on strengthening the defense and offensive capabilities of their airborne, ground-based, and naval forces to ensure battlefield supremacy.



In recent years, the deployment of military GNSS receivers has witnessed a significant rise, enabling better coordination among different military platforms, and resulting in effective cross-platform interoperability and mission support.

By Product Type: GPS receiver is estimated to be the dominant segment whereas other GNSS receivers are expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period



The market is segmented into GPS receivers and other GNSS receivers. Between these sub-segments, the GPS receiver holds the lion's share in the market, owing to massive investments in such devices, particularly by the US DoD. Although there have been some market developments in other GNSS receivers in countries such as China and Russia, they are minor in comparison to the dominance of GPS receivers.



By Application Type: PGM-Based GNSS receivers are likely to maintain their market dominance in the coming years, whereas aviation-based GNSS receivers are likely to grow at the fastest rate



The market is bifurcated into aviation-based GNSS receivers, ground-based GNSS receivers, PGM-based GNSS receivers, handheld GNSS receivers, and maritime equipment-based GNSS receivers. Among these sub-segments, the PGM-based GNSS receivers are expected to remain the most sought-after segment in the foreseen future. GNSS receivers form an integral component of the PGMs, which are in high demand, as a result of the rising border conflicts and terror threats.



By Frequency Type: The dual-frequency GNSS receivers are expected to remain the larger as well as the faster-growing frequency over the next six years



The market is classified as single-frequency GNSS receivers and dual-frequency GNSS receivers. Between these frequency types, dual-frequency is the more commonly used frequency type for military GNSS receivers as it provides enhanced accuracy and is more resistant to multipath errors, which are common in single-frequency GNSS receivers. Furthermore, if one of the frequencies fails, the other serves as a backup, ensuring uninterrupted signal transmission.



Regional Analysis: North America is expected to remain the largest market over the next six years, whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest rate



In terms of regions, North America dominates the global military GNSS receiver market and is expected to register steady growth throughout the forecast period. The USA, in particular, accounts for a mammoth market share, owing to the large-scale investments of the US DoD in the development and procurement of military GNSS receivers. Concurrently, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest market growth in the foreseen future, due to the growth of regional GNSS systems, increasing military expenditure, rising regional terror threats, and continuous border conflicts between India-Pakistan and India-China, among others.

Recent Product Developments

In June 2023, BAE Systems unveiled NavGuide, a next-generation assured-positioning, navigation, and timing (A-PNT) device featuring M-Code GPS technology.

In April 2023, India's first fully designed and developed NavIC Chip was introduced by Bengaluru-based Elena Geo Systems. The company plans to make 10,000 chips in the first batch and is supplying 200 NavIC receivers to the army through Bharat Electronics Limited.

In March 2023, Omsk Research Institute and Ruselectronics (Rostec) indigenously developed GPS and GLONASS navigation receivers for the Russian army (hand-held remotes with built-in global positioning antennas).

Recent Contracts and Agreements



There have been several investments in the defense industry directed at the military GNSS receiver market in recent years, which would boost the overall market.

In November 2023, BAE Systems was selected to enhance GPS technology on the Eurofighter Typhoon. The fighter is to receive a digital GPS anti-jam receiver and a new GEMVII-6 airborne digital GPS receiver.

In September 2023, BAE Systems secured a contract worth US$ 319 million, with the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to supply Miniature-PLGR-Engine-M-code cards to the U.S. Army.

In July 2023, Thales Alenia Space confirmed the signing of more than US$ 333.6 Million global amount contracts with the European Space Agency to design and build the Galileo Second Generation (G2G) Ground Mission Segment and execute System Engineering Activities.

