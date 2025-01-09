Flame Retardants Industry to Cross $15.8 Billion in Revenues by 2032: Bio-Based Flame Retardants Present Investment Opportunities for Manufacturers

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame Retardant Market Forecast by Product Type, Application, Chemistry, End Use, and Country with Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flame Retardants Market will reach US$ 15.88 billion by 2032, up from US$ 9.38 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 6.03% between 2025 and 2033. Some of the key elements fueling the market are the growing usage of flame retardants in the aerospace sector, the increased focus on fire safety standards and regulations across industries, and the launch of bio-based flame retardants made from renewable resources.







Driving Forces of Flame Retardants Market

An increasing focus on fire safety laws



One of the main elements favorably impacting the market is the growing emphasis on fire safety rules and regulations across a range of sectors. A positive market outlook is also provided by the growing usage of flame retardants in the automotive industry to make interior components like dashboards, seats, and wiring harnesses that put out fires in the event of an accident. Aside from this, the electronics sector's growing reliance on flame retardants to safeguard equipment and stop electrical fires is fueling the market's expansion. Furthermore, strict safety regulations are being implemented by regulatory and governing agencies across the globe to lower the danger of fires and safeguard people and property.



Technological advancements



Constant innovation in flame retardant technology is another important driver of market expansion. Additionally, a positive market outlook is provided by the increased focus on creating flame retardants that are less hazardous and environmentally benign. In addition, a larger customer base is being drawn in by the introduction of bio-based flame retardants that come from renewable sources. Additionally, a number of scientists and producers are creating novel flame retardant materials that are more efficient, eco-friendly, and adaptable. For instance, in September 2023, A non-halogen flame retardant developed by Lanxess AG and is principally intended for use in glass fiber-reinforced polymers, which are used to make goods for the electronics and electrical industries. In addition, the market is developing because more and more nanoscale flame retardant compounds are being used, which lowers the requirement for chemicals and enhances environmental health.



Asia Pacific Flame Retardants Market



Asia Pacific's rapid infrastructural development and urbanization contributed to its significant market share in the industry. It is necessary to use fire-resistant materials when constructing transit systems, industrial complexes, and residential and commercial buildings. The growing use of flame retardants can be attributed to their necessity in achieving the strict safety criteria in these projects. Flame retardants are also in great demand due to the region's high concentration of electronic industries. In addition, the readily accessible sources of essential raw materials, such as the chemicals needed to produce flame retardants, contribute to the market expansion. Flame retardants are becoming more and more in demand as a result of the growth of numerous sectors and the rising number of fire incidents in the Asia Pacific region.



India Flame Retardants Industry



Growing safety standards in a variety of industries, including as electronics, automotive, and construction, are driving a large portion of the flame retardant sector in India. For instance, the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) was introduced by the Indian government in 2021. It calls for an investment of 1.4 trillion USD, of which 24% will go toward renewable energy, 19% toward roads and highways, 13% toward railroads, and 16% toward urban infrastructure.



Furthermore, flame retardants are being added by manufacturers to materials including plastics, fabrics, and coatings as fire safety becomes more of a priority. To satisfy customer demand and legal requirements, major companies in the industry are investing in cutting-edge and eco-friendly flame retardant products. Bio-based flame retardants are being developed as a result of the move toward sustainable practices. This market is predicted to grow further as urbanization and industrialization rise, offering opportunity to existing and emerging businesses alike.



China Flame Retardants Industry



The market for flame retardants in China is expected to increase significantly due to strict safety regulations in a number of industries, including electronics, automotive, and construction. The National Bureau of Statistics of China stated that in the first half of 2022, construction investment rose by 6.7%. Furthermore, the need for fire-safe materials has increased due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, and government initiatives that promote fire protection measures have furthered this demand. Growing awareness of fire hazards and the growing use of flame retardants in consumer items are important growth factors. As manufacturers work to address health and environmental issues related to existing chemical formulations, future trends point to a transition toward bio-based and environmentally friendly flame retardants. Furthermore, technological developments are resulting in the creation of flame retardants that are more efficient and function better.



Global Flame Retardants Company Analysis



The key players in flame retardants industry are Albemarle Corporation, BASF AG, Clariant AG, DIC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, ICL Group Ltd., Lanxess AG and UFP Industries, Inc.



