Tile Saws Market to exceed $1.3 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tile saws market is predicted to cross USD 1.3 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. The increasing focus on home improvement and renovation has significantly boosted the demand for tile-cutting tools. Homeowners and DIY enthusiasts are taking on more tiling projects, driving tile saw sales. Technological advancements, including improved motor efficiency, advanced blade designs, and water-cooling systems, have enhanced performance and usability, attracting both professionals and hobbyists.

The rising popularity of tile flooring, backsplashes, and other applications in residential and commercial spaces ensures sustained demand for tile saws. The growing preference for tiles made from materials like porcelain, ceramic, and stone, requiring precision cutting tools, further fuels tile saws market growth. Porcelain tiles have gained traction due to their benefits, such as low water absorption, slip resistance, and antibacterial properties, making them ideal for high-use areas like kitchens, bathrooms, and healthcare facilities.

While manual tile cutters remain popular for smaller projects, power tile saws are indispensable for intricate or large-scale tasks. Professional-grade wet tile saws, known for their ability to cut through tough materials like granite and porcelain with precision and minimal dust, are highly valued in both residential and commercial construction. However, the higher cost of advanced features, such as laser guides and diamond blades, may limit accessibility for smaller-scale users.

The tile saws market from the saws segment accounted for USD 487.7 million in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2032. Wet tile saws are particularly essential for professionals tackling large construction projects in sectors like infrastructure, public spaces, and road development. The demand for precise, durable tools supports their steady growth.

The tile saws market from the benchtop segment held a dominant 61% market share in 2023, with a CAGR of 5.7% projected through 2032. Meanwhile, portable models are expected to grow at a slightly higher rate of 6.1% during the same period, driven by urban expansion and rising construction activity in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region are contributing significantly to this growth due to increasing infrastructure development.

In the U.S., the tile saws market was reached USD 166.1 million in 2023 and is anticipated to register at a CAGR of 6% through 2032. Residential renovations and the flourishing housing market are primary drivers. The growing availability of tile saws through major retailers ensures access for both professionals and DIY users, further supporting market expansion.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations.

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry synopsis, 2021-2032

Chapter 3 Tile Saws Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Key news & initiatives

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.1.1 Increasing home renovation trend & DIY culture

3.6.1.2 Growing construction and infrastructure sector

3.6.1.3 Technological advancements

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.6.2.1 High initial cost of premium models

3.6.2.2 Alternative cutting technologies

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

