Teleflex awarded Short Term Central Venous Catheters contract from Vizient

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical technologies, today announced it has been awarded a contract by Vizient, Inc., the largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. The agreement, effective January 1, 2025, covers the supply of Teleflex’s Central Venous Access Catheters and Arterial Catheters.

Vizient provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality, and market performance for more than 65% of the nation’s acute care providers. This includes 97% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 35% of the acute care market. Vizient provides expertise, analytics, and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $140 billion in annual purchasing volume to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through this agreement, Vizient provider-customers will now gain access to increased savings and pre-negotiated terms on Teleflex’s vascular access products.

“As the market leader in both Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)1 and Arterials2, we are pleased to offer Vizient provider-customers one of the broadest portfolios of vascular access products,” said Lisa Kudlacz, President and General Manager, Teleflex Vascular. “Arrow™ Vascular Access Products are designed to equally benefit clinicians and patients, help protect against vascular access related complications like infection, thrombosis, and tip malposition, and help clinicians follow independent third-party vascular access guidelines3-6, 8-13.”

For more than four decades, Teleflex, through its Arrow™ Catheters has been at the forefront of vascular access innovation. The Arrowg+ard Blue Plus™ CVCs feature broad-spectrum antimicrobial protection against fungi, gram-positive, and gram-negative bacteria, reducing Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSI) by 67-100%3-6.

The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI) risk rates for Arterial Catheters and short-term CVCs have been shown to be comparable, indicating that Arterials should receive the same precautions for catheter insertion and care.7 Arrow™ Arterial Catheterization Kits provide the essential tools and safety features in an all-inclusive kit—with a layout that is intuitive and easy to use.

The contract includes access to a range of products, including:

Arrowg+ard Blue Plus™ CVCs

Arrow™ ErgoPack™ Complete Systems

Arrow™ Arterial Catheters and Catheterization Kits



These solutions help healthcare systems:

Comply with practice recommendations including: CDC Recommendations, SHEA Guidelines, INS Standards of Practice and OSHA Bloodborne Pathogens Standard 8 -1 1

Standardize vascular access products across a healthcare system

Maintain a high standard of patient care

Control costs and risks from infections3-6, 12

About Teleflex Incorporated

As a global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex is driven by our purpose to improve the health and quality of people’s lives. Through our vision to become the most trusted partner in healthcare, we offer a diverse portfolio with solutions in the therapy areas of anesthesia, emergency medicine, interventional cardiology and radiology, surgical, vascular access, and urology. We believe that the potential of great people, purpose driven innovation, and world-class products can shape the future direction of healthcare.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow™, Barrigel™, Deknatel™, LMA™, Pilling™, QuikClot™, Rüsch™, UroLift™ and Weck™ – trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

At Teleflex, we are empowering the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our management's current beliefs and expectations, but are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K.

References

Rx only

Contraindication: The Arrowg+ard Blue Plus™ CVC is contraindicated for patients with known hypersensitivity to chlorhexidine and silver sulfadiazine and/or sulfa drugs.

