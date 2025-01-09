Nano-encapsulated Additives Market is Expected to Reach US$ 10,090.2 Million, Growing at a 7.9% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, The Nano-encapsulated Additives Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4,697.0 million in 2024. and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The global Nano-encapsulated additives market sees a fast growth because of its growing usage in several industries. These advanced additives now boast better performance features such as stability, controlled release, and focused delivery, which are becoming highly valuable in industries including pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, agriculture, and coatings.

Nano-encapsulation technology makes active component encapsulation effective, protecting them from degradation and improving their performance in diverse uses.

The industry of Nano-encapsulated additives is being driven by the increase in demand for creative product formulations and a greater emphasis on sustainability and efficiency.

Nano-encapsulated additives provide a cost-effective option for companies in these industries aiming to improve product performance and meet consumer preferences for durable, eco-friendly solutions.

The market's growth is driven by the trend towards using advanced additives, which manufacturers favour for short-term projects or specific applications instead of traditional formulations on a large scale.

Businesses in the sector of Nano-encapsulated additives are expanding their activities to cater to the unique requirements of individual projects.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Global Nano-encapsulated Additives market is projected to grow at 7.9% CAGR and reach US$ 10,090.2 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 1,463.8 million growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2019 to 2024

million growing at a CAGR of between 2019 to 2024 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 33.6% in 2034

in 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2,975.2 million collectively from 2024 to 2034

million collectively from 2024 to 2034 Liposomes type are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,403.7 million between 2024 and 2034

"The market for Nano-encapsulated additives is growing significantly because consumers are increasingly demanding effectiveness and longer lasting products in most sectors”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Nano-encapsulated Additives Market:

Key companies like Symrise AG, Balchem Corporation, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, Aquanova AG, Blue California, TasteTech Ltd, Aveka Group, Microtek Laboratories, Encapsys LLC, Lipoid GmbH Chemical Group among other prominent players.

Market Development:

The reasons for such growth in the market of Nano-encapsulated additives include advances in nanotechnology and high investment rates in research and development. As attention to health and wellness increases in consumers, so does the demand for longer-lasting, more effective, and longer shelf-life products.

This can be highly seen in industries like food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, where all solutions are sought with more efficiency and longevity in performance. Improvement in the performance and durability of products is driving the use of Nano-encapsulated additives across different sectors.

Some of these major companies utilized different primary tactics including launching new products, merging with other firms, and growing their business for growth.

Nano-encapsulated Additives Industry News:

• GF Fermentech, a Genofocus company, expanded its MediQ7 line of vitamin K2 components in April 2023 by adding organic nano-encapsulated powdered and oil products. The vitamin is utilized to support the health of the kidneys, brain, heart, and bones. Vitamin K2 can be enhanced in efficacy, bioavailability, stability, and water solubility through nano-encapsulation. "This is the first-ever powder-type, nano-encapsulated organic Vitamin K2 MK7 to be certified as an organic product," according to GF Fermentech.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Nano-encapsulated Additives market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on forms (Pellets, Blocks, Powder, Liquid), application (Agricultural fields, warehouses, urban centers, Residential areas, Commercial spaces) and across major seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

