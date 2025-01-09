China and Global In-vehicle Payment and ETC Market Research Report 2024: OEMs Strengthen the Layout of On-demand Subscription Services, ETC Charging Scenarios Continue to Expand

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-vehicle Payment and ETC Market Research Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Research on in-vehicle payment and ETC: analysis on three major application scenarios of in-vehicle payment



In-vehicle payment refers to users selecting and purchasing goods or services in the car and completing the payment in vehicles. The application scenarios are mainly divided into three categories: function subscription, in-vehicle shopping, and in-vehicle ETC.

Function subscription: Users can purchase function packages such as seat heating, parking assistance, sign recognition, and lane change warning through IVI.

In-vehicle shopping: Users purchase or pay for parking, refueling, charging, car washing, or road/bridge tolls, or purchase items, such as movies, music, games, etc. from the automotive mall via IVI.

Automotive ETC: ETC automatically pays highway tolls, parking fees, etc.

With the diversification of automotive ecological services, the increase of in-vehicle consumption entrances, and the expanding application scenarios of in-vehicle payment, smart cars are expected to become the next generation of 'mobile wallets' after mobile phones.



OEMs strengthen the layout of on-demand subscription services



With the improvement of vehicle OTA capabilities, the smart car business model has changed from traditional new car sales to a combination of 'hardware + software', and function subscription has become a major part of the layout of OEMs. Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, etc. have launched rich subscription packages to expand functions in infotainment, ADAS, lighting and other scenarios.



Subscription services have become an important way for OEMs to increase service content and revenue:



Audi accelerated the development and launch of 'on-demand subscription' services in 2024. In March 2024, the 2025 Audi A3 in Europe introduced a subscription model for features such as high-beam assist, adaptive cruise control, and the much-talked-about dual-zone climate control.



Mazda launched the Mazda Connected Services in September 2024. Car owners can enjoy things like remote keyless entry and vehicle status reports for US$10/month or US$120/year.



Tesla says it will launch its 'Full Self Driving' driver assistance product in Europe and China in Q1 2025. The subscription price in China is expected to be US$98/month, or approximately RMB711/month.



General Motors aims to turbocharge its non-vehicle revenue by introducing dozens of new fee-based digital features by 2026, including one enabling a car to predict when it will need maintenance, a top executive said on Thursday.



Currently, OEMs' subscription services can be purchased on IVI, and users can view subscription services on IVI and enter the payment interface. However, in terms of payment methods, payment is mainly made by scanning QR codes with mobile phones, for example, users purchase the high-level function package of ADS on the IVI of AITO M9 or renew the in-vehicle voice assistant on the IVI of EXEED Lingyun.



In-vehicle payment with mobile phones does not truly realize the closed loop of payment in vehicles. To break this deadlock, OEMs have launched IVI-native payment systems. With 'Mercedes pay+', Mercedes-Benz customers do not need a mobile phone or even a password. They can purchase subscription services, such as ordering a rear-wheel steering system with a larger steering angle, simply through fingerprint recognition.



IVI application stores will expand in-vehicle purchase scenarios



Through rich ecological applications, IVI application stores can not only enhance the personalized and entertaining experience of users, but also attain the scalability of the application ecology and expand in-vehicle purchase and payment scenarios.



The expanded capabilities of AI assistants broaden in-vehicle payment scenarios.



With the combination of AI assistants and foundation models, active interaction capabilities and perception of vehicle sensors are enhanced, giving rise to a large number of in-vehicle payment scenarios. The vehicle can take action in advance before the user makes a request. Especially in some shopping scenes, the vehicle can provide users with full-process services such as demand perception, product selection and payment.



ETC charging scenarios continue to expand, and ETC-based smart parking, smart refueling, smart charging and other services are launched.



ETC is the earliest in-vehicle payment scenario. The vehicle information recognition and automatic deduction allow car owners to pay easily without any feeling. Driven by ETC-related policies, the number of ETC users has grown rapidly. In 2023, the penetration rate of ETC hit more than 85% in China. It is expected to exceed 90% in 2024.



ETC is mainly used in three major scenarios: highways, multi-lane traffic flow (mainly toll stations for urban roads, bridges and tunnels with concentrated traffic flow), and smart parking lots. At the same time, ETC further spreads to scenarios such as refueling, charging, and car washing. The following companies have deployed the ETC business.

