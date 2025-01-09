Kamikaze Drone Market is Projected to Grow at a 15.3 % CAGR, Reaching US$ 10,913.2 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Kamikaze drone market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,628.2 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

Increasing adoption of drones in warfare and especially kamikaze drones are prominent choice in defence industry. Such as global conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and border disputes around the world is one of the major factor driving the market for Kamikaze drone. Kamikaze drones are known for its efficiency and low cost of manufacturing. They are light weight and small in size to intercept by any missile defence system. As the demand for defence items continuous to grow, demand for kamikaze drones will continue to increase. This increasing demand for defence item will in turn drive the market for kamikaze drones.

Kamikaze drone comes with many advantages such as stealth capability, highly manoeuvrable, reduce cost of defence, add significant straight in countries defence. Precision strike in low budget and deep penetration into the territory silently is considerable factors. For instance, on August 2024 The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has signed agreements with manufacturers of ground-based kamikaze drones and ammunition for UAH 3.7 billion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Kamikaze drone market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach US$ 10,913.2 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an absolute opportunity of US$ 8,285 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 5% in 2034

in 2034 Middle East & Africa and North America is expected to create an absolute opportunity of US$ 5,930.5 million collectively

“Cost effectiveness, high performance, increasing defence needs and war proven technology will drive the market” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Kamikaze Drone Market:

Key players in the Kamikaze drone industry are Israel Aerospace Industries, Lockheed Martin, RTX, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, BAE Systems, AeroVironment, BAYKAR TECH, Elbit Systems, Helsing, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Northrop Grumman, Rheinmetall AG, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Thales, WB Group.

Market Development

Global Kamikaze drone market key players are focusing on expansion activities, technological advancement, product innovations, strategic partnerships and collaborations, and regulatory compliances to acquire significant share in the industry.

Kamikaze Drone Industry News:

In July 2023, IAI (Israel Aerospace Industries) secured an agreement to provide Rotem loitering munitions to three NATO countries. Loitering Munition, a vertically taking-off-and-landing tactical drone, is part of a larger group created by IAI, which includes the Harpy and Mini-Harpy, but is one of two that, according to the company, have undergone war tests since 2019.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global kamikaze drone market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (Fixed-wing System, Rotary-wing System), by range (Short range (10-20km), Medium range (20-100km), long range (>100km)), By Vertical (Military and Defence, and Law Enforcement), Platform (Ground based, Airborne, Naval) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

