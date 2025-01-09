Citrus Concentrates Market to reach $15.1 Bn by 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The citrus concentrates market valuation is predicted to exceed USD 15.1 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights Inc.

The citrus concentrates industry is evolving rapidly, influenced by shifting consumer preferences, advancements in production technologies, and growing demand for healthier options. A key driver of this growth is the rising preference for natural and organic products, reflecting broader trends in the food and beverage industry.

Among product types, orange concentrate dominates the market, fueled by its widespread use in beverages such as juices and flavored drinks. With health awareness on the rise, consumers increasingly favor natural and organic options, boosting demand for concentrates free from artificial additives. This trend aligns with the growing interest in fresh and authentic flavors, positioning orange concentrate as a key growth segment.



The citrus concentrates market is segmented into liquid and powdered concentrates, with liquid forms maintaining a stronghold. Valued at USD 5 billion in 2024, liquid concentrates are preferred for their ease of use and adaptability in a variety of beverage applications. However, powdered concentrates are gaining momentum due to their extended shelf life and suitability for health-conscious consumers. They are particularly popular in functional foods and supplements, offering concentrated flavor without added sugars or preservatives.

The surge in demand for natural, organic, and clean-label products is reshaping the citrus concentrates industry. Consumers are prioritizing products that align with their health and environmental values, prompting producers to invest in sustainable sourcing and innovative processing methods.

Additionally, the increasing use of citrus concentrates in functional foods and beverages is driving growth as these products cater to the growing demand for nutrient-dense options. In conclusion, the global citrus concentrates market is on a growth trajectory, driven by health-conscious consumer trends, innovations in product development, and the rising appeal of natural and organic offerings. This evolution is expected to sustain steady growth in the coming years.

The U.S. citrus concentrates market accounted for USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and is poised to grow at a 6.3% CAGR through 2032. This growth is largely attributed to changing consumer habits and citrus concentrates industry innovations. Health-conscious individuals increasingly seek citrus concentrates made from organic sources and free of artificial ingredients. Manufacturers are responding with clean-label offerings that emphasize quality, transparency, and sustainability.

