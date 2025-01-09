Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Expected To Reach USD 33.76 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.20% | Introspective Market Research

United Kingdom, London, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research reports that the Active Implantable Medical Devices Market around the world was USD 25.48 billion in 2023 and it was projected to reach USD 33.76 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.20% between 2024 and 2032.

An active implantable medical device (AIMD) is an implantable device that uses an external power source. This is normally electricity to work. A common example of an AIMD is a pacemaker. Nerve stimulators and implantable cardiac pacemakers

Medical devices that depend on an electrical power source, such as a battery, are known as active implanted devices. Although the first electronic pacemaker was implanted in Sweden in 1958, the lithium iodine battery was the one that was created and put to service. The most significant advancement in pacemakers was made in 1972 thanks to the efforts of Wilson Greatbatch and his colleagues. Gives it a long lifespan. It runs on a ten-year battery and is easily programmable into numerous programs. Pacemakers have established the framework for the development of other implantable devices.

Do you need any industry insights on the Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Enquire now >>? https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/inquiry/18467

Prominent Drivers of the Active Implantable Medical Devices Market

The Surge in Demand for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

The increase in arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest increases the demand for implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs). The American Heart Association (2024) shows that worldwide deaths of more than 17 million per year were caused by cardiac arrest. With more sudden cardiac arrests Among these factors, is the widespread use of ICD stated, which prevents arrhythmias by delivering an electric shock to correct them.

Demand for ICDs as an essential part of active implantable medical devices Power is increasing due to increased arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest. More advanced models now include remote monitoring capabilities. This allows real-time data to be sent to healthcare providers. to improve patient management.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Populations

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases together with the aging population around the world is driving significant growth in the implantable medical device (AIMD) market. Diseases such as heart disease, neurological disease, and diabetes are becoming more common. Especially in the elderly because these conditions often require long-term management, AIMD such as a pacemaker nervous system stimulator and implantable pacemakers are essential to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. Advances in medical technology are making these devices safer. More efficient and more accessible A growing global aging population is driving demand. It creates a strong market for innovative AIMD. It is designed to address complex health challenges.

Stringent Approval Processes and Compliance Requirements Delay Product Launches and Increase Development Costs.

Rigorous approval processes and regulatory compliance requirements represent a major challenge for the implantable medical device (AIMD) market in the United States. Regulatory agencies such as the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have strict regulations in place to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of these devices. Although these regulations are necessary to protect patient health, these regulations can significantly delay product approval. When entering the market Manufacturers are subjected to extensive clinical testing. Provide comprehensive documentation and comply with strict post-marketing surveillance requirements. This not only extends the time to market But also increases development costs significantly. Especially small companies are Faced with difficulties navigating these complex regulatory landscapes due to limited resources. Evolving standards and regional regulatory differences also add to the complexity. These challenges can stifle innovation, reduce profit margins, and deter new entrants from investing in the AIMD market. Overcoming these obstacles requires improving regulatory processes and promoting cooperation between manufacturers and regulators.

"Research made simple and affordable – Trusted Research Tailored just for you – IMR Knowledge Cluster"

https://www.imrknowledgecluster.com/

Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics. Identifying these key players is essential for understanding competitive positioning, market trends, and strategic opportunities.

Medtronic (Ireland)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Boston Scientific (USA)

Cochlear Ltd. (Australia)

Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland)

LivaNova PLC (UK)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany)

Nurotron Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Nevro Corp. (USA)

Axonics, Inc. (USA)

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China)

Stryker Corporation (USA), and Other Active Players

Recent Development

In March 2024, Stryker completed its acquisition of SERF SAS, a France-based joint replacement company. Katherine Truppi, President of Stryker's Joint Replacement division, highlighted that this move enhances its global portfolio and commitment to orthopedic excellence, expressing enthusiasm for future collaboration with the SERF SAS team.

In February 2024, King's is opening a new facility to manufacture Active Implants and Surgical Instruments. MAISI is a national facility within St Thomas' Hospital in London and is based on improving the clinical translation of healthcare engineering research. And addressing the shortage of specially regulated manufacturing facilities within healthcare. It has been established by the school in conjunction with University College London (UCL) and the University of Newcastle, with £5.2 million from the Wellcome Trust grant.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently, we will provide the same as a part of the customization >> https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/custom-research/18467

Key Segments of Market Report

By Type:

AIMD's Product Category provides a broad assortment of products to meet specific medical needs. The dominating segment is pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators, or ICDs. These devices are essential for patients with atrial fibrillation or heart failure. It also plays an important role in managing the heart and preventing potentially fatal conditions such as cardiac arrest. Neurostimulants are anticipated to be used in the management of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease. And increased chronic pain demand for non-invasive neurology treatments will drive innovation in this area. The implantable hearing device market This includes cochlear implants. It will grow along with hearing loss due to the aging population.

By Application:

The hospital segment has led as they are the primary settings for device implantation and follow-up care. Increasing healthcare infrastructure investments and specialized care facilities further support this segment’s growth. The expanding global healthcare infrastructure is a significant growth driver. According to the World Bank (2024), government healthcare investments in countries like India, which launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, are expanding hospital capacity to accommodate advanced procedures.

The U.S. leads hospital adoption due to its robust healthcare system, supported by government programs like Medicare covering ICDs and other implantable devices. Similarly, the increase in specialized cardiac and neurological care centers is driving growth in Europe. Players like Boston Scientific have partnered with hospitals globally to integrate cutting-edge AI-enabled devices for superior patient outcomes. In emerging markets, private hospitals are increasingly investing in advanced technologies, making them significant contributors to the market.

By Region

North America has emerged as a key region for AIMD, largely due to the region's advanced healthcare infrastructure. Massive health care spending High level of use of innovative medical technology It has a good reimbursement policy and regulatory environment that influences the market favorably. Moreover, the prevalence of chronic diseases in the region is relatively high. Especially heart and nervous system conditions This represents the largest share of AIMD demand.

The United States holds a leadership position in the North American market, primarily due to the presence of AIMD's global headquarters within the region. Substantial investments in healthcare research and development, coupled with an aging population, are key contributors to this dominance. Additionally, advancements in technology and the growing demand for healthcare services continue to drive market growth

Download Sample 250 Pages of Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Report@ https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/18467

Comprehensive Offerings:

Historical Market Size and Competitive Analysis (2017–2023): Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years.

Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years. Historical Pricing Trends and Regional Price Curve (2017–2023): Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions.

Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions. Market Size, Share, and Forecast by Segment (2024–2032): Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment.

Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment. Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations.

In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations. Market Trend Analysis: Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape.

Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape. Import and Export Analysis: Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics.

Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics. Market Segmentation: Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown.

Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown. Competitive Landscape: Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking.

Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking. PESTLE Analysis: Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors.

Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors. PORTER’s Five Forces Analysis: Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market.

Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market. Industry Value Chain Analysis: Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors.

Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors. Legal and Regulatory Environment by Region: Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations.

Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations. Strategic Opportunities and SWOT Analysis: Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis.

Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations: Final insights and actionable recommendations for stakeholders.

About Us:

Introspective Market Research is a premier global market research firm, leveraging big data and advanced analytics to provide strategic insights and consulting solutions that empower clients to anticipate future market dynamics. Our team of experts at IMR enables businesses to gain a comprehensive understanding of historical and current market trends, offering a clear vision for future developments.

Our strong professional network with industry-leading companies grants us access to critical market data, ensuring the generation of precise research data tables and the highest level of accuracy in market forecasting. Under the leadership of CEO Mrs. Swati Kalagate, who fosters a culture of excellence, we are committed to delivering high-quality data and supporting our clients in achieving their business goals.

The insights in our reports are derived from primary interviews with key executives of top companies in the relevant sectors. Our robust secondary data collection process includes extensive online and offline research, coupled with in-depth discussions with knowledgeable industry professionals and analysts.

Contact Us:

Canada Office

Introspective Market Research Private Limited, 138 Downes Street Unit 6203- M5E 0E4, Toronto, Canada.

APAC Office

Introspective Market Research Private Limited, Office No. 401, Saudamini Commercial Complex, Kothrud, Pune, India 411038

Ph no: +91-81800-96367 / +91-7410103736

Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com