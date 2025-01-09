Color Cosmetics Market Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029: Growing Popularity of K-beauty (Korean beauty) and J-beauty (Japanese beauty) Trends has Set High Standards for Product Quality and Effectiveness

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Color Cosmetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Color Cosmetics Market was valued at USD 76.50 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 104.45 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.33%.

The APAC region dominates the global color cosmetics market, accounting for a revenue share of over 36% in 2023 due to its large and diverse consumer base, rapid economic growth, and increasing disposable income. APAC countries, including China, India, Japan, and South Korea, represent a significant portion of the global population and exhibit a strong appetite for beauty and personal care products. The region's burgeoning middle class and urbanization drive higher spending on cosmetics as consumers seek to enhance their appearance and keep up with global beauty trends. Additionally, APAC is experiencing a cultural shift towards greater acceptance and use of color cosmetics, fueled by the influence of social media, beauty influencers, and international fashion trends.



The rise in beauty awareness and personal grooming standards, particularly among younger generations, has further bolstered demand and contributed to the region's color cosmetics market growth. Innovative product offerings, including a surge in organic and skincare-infused color cosmetics, align well with the region's growing focus on health and wellness. Also, the presence of major beauty brands and a competitive market landscape foster continuous innovation and promotional activities, enhancing consumer engagement and driving growth.

Additionally, the growing popularity of K-beauty (Korean beauty) and J-beauty (Japanese beauty) trends has set high standards for product quality and effectiveness, influencing cosmetics usage across the region. These factors combined make APAC a powerhouse in the color cosmetics market, leading in both market demand and growth.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of E-commerce Platforms Drives Growth in the Color Cosmetics Market



Technological advancements create unprecedented opportunities for both small and large cosmetic brands to enhance product awareness and reach consumers more effectively. The growing trend of streaming new product launches across various online platforms - such as Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and beauty blogs - significantly increases consumer awareness. Social influencers play a key role by providing detailed reviews, listing pros and cons, and encouraging purchases through their recommendations. Moreover, over the past decade, the color cosmetics market has experienced remarkable growth fueled by evolving consumer preferences, technological advancements, and a heightened awareness of beauty and personal care. A major catalyst for this growth has been the emergence of eCommerce platforms. These digital marketplaces have transformed how consumers access and purchase cosmetics, allowing them to explore and buy a wide array of products from the convenience of their homes. E-commerce platforms have played a pivotal role in expanding the color cosmetics industry by improving accessibility, personalization, and customer engagement.



Increasing Preference for Color Cosmetics in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry



The growing consumer preference for organic and natural products has significantly increased the demand for sustainable and chemical-free alternatives in the cosmetic industry. This shift is driven by consumers who are more conscious about beauty and skin health and are increasingly receptive to the benefits of using natural ingredients. In response, many manufacturers are transitioning towards producing organic products made from natural sources, positively impacting market growth. Additionally, there is a heightened demand for value-for-money cosmetic products that combine natural and beneficial ingredients. Also, the surge in awareness about the advantages of natural products has led to a notable rise in their demand. Cosmetic companies are incorporating raw materials from natural sources into their formulations. For instance, L'Oréal has introduced Botanea, a plant-based hair dye, as part of its commitment to the changing trends in the cosmetic industry. This increased consumer interest in organic products has prompted manufacturers to invest more in research and development to enhance their natural product offerings.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The competitive landscape of the global color cosmetics market is characterized by intense rivalry among established global brands, emerging players, and niche innovators, each vying for market share through differentiation and strategic positioning. Major players like L'Oréal Group, Estee Lauder, Procter & Gamble, and Coty dominate the global color cosmetics market by leveraging their extensive product portfolios, strong distribution networks, and significant marketing budgets. These industry giants focus on continuous innovation, frequently introducing new formulations and trends such as clean beauty and eco-friendly packaging to cater to evolving consumer preferences. In contrast, emerging brands and indie labels capitalize on niche markets, offering specialized products such as vegan or cruelty-free cosmetics to capture the growing demand for ethical and sustainable beauty solutions.



Furthermore, the rise of digital marketing and social media has amplified the influence of beauty influencers and online reviews, driving brand visibility and consumer engagement. E-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer models have also become crucial, enabling brands to reach global audiences and tailor their offerings to specific regional preferences. Competitive strategies in the color cosmetics market include collaborations with celebrities, limited-edition launches, and strategic partnerships to enhance brand prestige and consumer loyalty. Technological advancements, such as augmented reality for virtual try-ons, are employed to create immersive shopping experiences and enhance customer satisfaction. The increasing focus on personalizing beauty experiences and addressing specific consumer needs further intensifies competition. The dynamic and rapidly evolving color cosmetics market requires brands to be agile and innovative, continuously adapting to consumer trends and technological advancements to maintain a competitive edge.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 549 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $76.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $104.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Scope & Coverage



2 Premium Insights



3 Market at a Glance



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 The Power of Social Media in the Beauty Industry

4.1.2 Geographical Analysis

4.1.3 The Democratization of Beauty

4.1.4 Economic and Demographic Analysis

4.1.5 Influence of Gender on Color Cosmetics Growth:

4.1.6 The Growing Market for Male-Specific Color Cosmetics:



5 Market Opportunities & Trends

5.1 Color Cosmetics Market Growth Fueled by the Increasing Number of Working Women in Developing Countries

5.2 Surging Male Demand for Personal Grooming Products

5.3 Advanced Technological Innovations Transforming Hair Color Cosmetics Appliances

5.4 Increasing Market Penetration of Vegan Color Cosmetics

5.4.1 Key Factors Driving Growth in Vegan Color Cosmetics

5.5 Rising Consumer Awareness of Health and Safety Fueling Growth in Paraben-Free Products



6 Market Growth Enablers

6.1 Increasing Preference for Color Cosmetics in the Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

6.2 The Increase in E-Commerce Platforms Drives Growth in the Color Cosmetics Market

6.3 The Rise of Waterproof and Transfer-Proof Cosmetics in Driving the Color Cosmetics Demand

6.4 The Growing Importance of Sustainable Packaging in the Color Cosmetics Industry



7 Market Restraints

7.1 Low Penetration Among Low and Middle- Income Countries

7.2 The Impact of Environmental Conservation and Animal Protection Awareness on the Cosmetics Industry

7.3 The Impact of Counterfeit Products on the Color Cosmetics Market



8 Market Landscape

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.3 Value Chain Analysis

8.3.1 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

8.3.2 Manufacturers

8.3.3 Dealers/Distributors

8.3.4 Retailers

8.3.5 End-users

8.4 Five Forces Analysis



9 Product Type

9.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

9.2 Facial Makeup

9.3 Eye Makeup

9.4 Lip Makeup

9.5 Nail Products

9.6 Hair Products

9.7 Others



10 Formulation Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Synthetic

10.4 Natural



11 Natural Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Natural/Organic

11.4 Cruelty-Free

11.5 Others



12 Form Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Powder

12.4 Spray

12.5 Cream

12.6 Gel

12.7 Others



13 Pricing Categories

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Mass Market

13.4 Mid-Premium

13.5 Premium



14 Distribution Channel

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Online

14.4 Offline



15 Distribution Channel Online

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Integrated E-Commerce Platforms

15.4 Emerging E-Commerce Platforms

15.5 Online-Others



16 Distribution Channel Offline

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Department Stores

16.4 Cosmetics Specialty Stores

16.5 Supermarkets

16.6 Offline-Others



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview



18 APAC



19 Europe



20 North America



21 Latin America



22 Middle East & Africa



23 Competitive Landscape

23.1 Competition Overview

23.1.1 Competitive Landscape and Key Players

23.1.2 New Product Launches

23.1.3 Market Strategies and Trends

23.1.4 List of Companies in Color Cosmetics Market



24 Key Company Profiles

L'Oréal Group

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Coty Inc.

Avon Products

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Huda Beauty

25 Other Prominent Vendors

Amway

BareMinerals

Becca Cosmetics

Bobbi Brown Professional Cosmetics, Inc.

Bourjois

Charlotte Tilbury

Chantecaille

Clarins

Clinique

ColourPop

Elizabeth Arden

e.l.f. Cosmetics

Fenty Beauty

Glossier

Guerlain

IT Cosmetics

Jane Iredale

Kiko Milano

KKW Beauty

Laura Mercier

Lime Crime

MAC Cosmetics

Marc Jacobs Beauty

Mary Kay

Maybelline New York

Milani Cosmetics

Morphe Brushes

NARS Cosmetics

Neutrogena

NYX Professional Makeup

