Overseas Layout of Chinese Passenger Car OEMs and Supply Chain Companies Research Report 2024: Some OEMs have Begun to Deploy their Automotive Technologies Overseas

Research on overseas layout of OEMs: There are sharp differences among regions. The average unit price of exports to Europe is 3.7 times that to Southeast Asia.



The Research Report on Overseas Layout of Chinese Passenger Car OEMs and Supply Chain Companies, 2024 analyzes the status quo of China's automobile exports, overseas data, overseas automotive industry policies and other macro-environments; the status quo the automotive markets, tariff and subsidy policies, and performance of Chinese brands in key countries and regions such as Russia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Chile, France, Belgium, etc.

The overseas performance, expansion strategies, and factory construction and layout of OEMs such as SAIC, Chery, Changan, Dongfeng, Geely, Great Wall Motor, BYD, NIO, Neta, and Xpeng; the overseas production, R&D, and market layout of automotive supply chain companies such as CATL, CALB, FinDreams Battery, SVOLT Energy, EVE, Gotion High-tech, Desay SV, Ecarx, Hangsheng Electronics, Zhongding Group, Bohai Automotive Systems, Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems and Fuyao Glass are also featured.



Passenger car exports: Europe is the largest export market of battery-electric vehicles, with the average export unit price 3.7 times that to Southeast Asia.



China's automobile exports have continued to grow at a high rate since 2022. Facing challenges from complex and changing external environments, ever more OEMs also have to make cautious deployments in overseas markets while accelerating their overseas market layout plan. The next three years are an important time node for Chinese OEMs to implement overseas strategies, and they need to closely track the internal and external environments.



In August 2024, China exported 610,000 vehicles, a year-on-year upsurge of 39% and a month-on-month growth of 10%. From January to August, China exported 4.09 million vehicles, surging by 27%. The main boosters to China's automobile exports in 2024 are still the higher penetration rate of new energy vehicles in the global market, the greater competitive edges of Chinese automobiles, and the small growth in the European and American automotive markets. In particular, the more competitive Chinese fuel-powered vehicles in the Russian and Middle Eastern markets boost the exports.



From January to August 2024, China's passenger car exports (42% of were new energy vehicles) swept 84.2% of the total automobile exports. Developed European countries such as Belgium and the United Kingdom also became important export markets for Chinese new energy vehicles.



From the changes in the five major export markets of Chinese automobiles from 2009 to 2024, it can be seen that:



Europe is the largest export market for Chinese battery-electric vehicles. In 2023, China exported 640,000 battery-electric vehicles valued at RMB132.5 billion to Europe, with the average unit price of RMB208,000, 3.7 times that (RMB56,000) to Southeast Asia. The export of new energy vehicles to Europe and the United States has not only brought about 'quantitative changes' but also 'qualitative changes.' Chinese OEMs have begun to enter overseas markets in a systematic and organized manner by establishing a perfect service system from overseas production to operations, sales, and R&D.



Amid countervailing investigations, increased tariffs, and even more stringent market access policies, China's automobile exports face challenges, but the solid foundation of China's automotive industry, complete automotive electronics industry chain, leading intelligent vehicle connection technology, and mature industrial worker system lay a firm foundation for the constant growth of China's automobile exports.



Overseas layout of OEMs: New vehicle factories gather in Thailand, and Europe will be the future layout focus. Today, China is no longer simply exporting automobiles. Ever more OEMs begin to build after-sales service systems overseas.



Some OEMs have begun to deploy their automotive technologies overseas.



Chinese OEMs prefer to build overseas factories in Asia. Many of the new energy vehicle factories are planned to be built sin Europe, but with pending locations. New factories planned in Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil and other places will be constructed faster. The new factory planned by Changan in Thailand is located in an industrial park in Rayong Province. The BYD factory there was put into production in July 2024. There are also factories of SAIC MG, Chery, Great Wall Motor GAC and Neta in this province. See the Chinese OEMs (Passenger Car) Going Overseas Report, 2024 - Thailand for details.



Differing from SAIC's acquisition of MG and Geely's acquisition of Volvo for the purpose of quickly deploying overseas markets, some Chinese OEMs have directly took over some factories transferred by other OEMs overseas to achieve overseas deployment at the lowest cost and fastest time. For example, BYD is set to revamp a defunct Ford factory in Camacari, Bahia, Brazil, which closed in 2021, and start production at the plant in 2025. Great Wall Motor took over the GM factory in Thailand on November 2, 2020. Chery's Spanish factory was originally owned by Nissan Motor Iberica. The joint venture factory between JSW Group and SAIC in India was formerly the Indian factory of GM.



In general, Chinese OEMs have begun to accelerate the construction of their own overseas factories, especially in Southeast Asia and Latin America; but they are relatively more cautious in the layout of factories in Europe and the United States. Despite difficulties, they still take this step unhesitatingly.



Supply chain companies going overseas: In the early days, they mainly acquired traditional parts companies. Now battery companies plan to build their own factories around the world



Chinese auto parts companies have also begun to accelerate their overseas layout. Chinese suppliers such as CATL, Gotion High-tech, Desay SV, and Joyson Electronics all have factories in Europe and have entered the supply chain of local European OEMs.



Traditional auto parts companies, such as automotive glass, interior parts, seals and die-casting parts suppliers, have already made layout overseas early. Some companies have expanded their overseas markets by way of acquiring overseas auto parts companies. Examples include Desay SV's acquisition of Germany-based ATBB, Joyson Electronics' acquisition of Germany-based Preh and QUIN, and Zhongding Holding's acquisition of Germany-based AMK and KACO. There are also multiple companies that have built their own factories overseas, for example, Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems in Serbia, CITIC Dicastal in Germany, the Czech Republic and other European and American countries, and Tuopu Group in Poland.



Compared with OEMs which prefer to build their own factories in Southeast Asia, auto parts companies tend to build factories in Europe, especially in Germany maybe because they can serve the European automotive industry conveniently, and Germany boasts a mature automotive industry and abundant talents and its local governments support the investment and development of Chinese companies. See the Chinese OEMs (Passenger Car) Going Overseas Report, 2024 - Germany for details.



Chinese companies have advantages in cost and technology for mass production of batteries. As European OEMs speed up the electrified transformation in their local markets, Chinese battery companies are accelerating their plans to build factories in Europe to meet the European market's surging demand for power batteries. Hungary has become one of the most popular export destinations for Chinese battery companies. CATL, EVE, BYD, and SEVB have all planned to build factories in Hungary.

Chinese battery companies frequently invest in Hungary mainly because of the country's complete automotive industry chain and its location as the center of Europe. The Hungarian government also hopes to turn the country into a manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, batteries and other new technologies with the help of Chinese investors.



While electric vehicle and parts companies are expanding overseas markets, Chinese intelligent driving solution suppliers have also made their foray into overseas markets by setting up overseas R&D centers and launching overseas market projects. Pony.ai plans to establish a regional R&D center in Luxembourg to focus on the exploration and R&D of cutting-edge fields of autonomous driving.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Status Quo of Chinese Automobile Exports

1.1 Status Quo of Chinese Automobile Exports

1.2 Statistics of Chinese Automobile Exports

1.3 Policy Environment for Chinese OEMs to Go Overseas

1.4 Trends of Chinese Automobile Exports



2 Main Overseas Markets

2.1 Russian Automotive Market

2.2 Mexican Automotive Market Research

2.3 Automotive Market in Saudi Arabia

2.4 German Automotive Market research

2.5 Thailand Automotive Market

2.6 Japanese Automotive Market

2.7 South Korean Automotive Market

2.8 Chilean Automotive Market

2.9 France

2.10 Belgian Automotive Market



3 Overseas Business Layout of Chinese OEMs

3.1 SAIC

3.2 Chery

3.3 Changan

3.4 Dongfeng Motor

3.5 Geely

3.6 Great Wall Motor

3.7 BYD

3.8 NIO

3.9 Neta

3.10 Xpeng

3.11 Other OEMs

3.11.1 FAW

3.11.2 BAIC

3.11.3 BAIC

3.11.4 GAC

3.11.5 JAC



4 Overseas Deployment of Chinese Automobile Supply Chain Companies

Overseas Business Layout of Battery Companies

4.1 CATL

4.2 CALB

4.3 FinDreams Battery

4.4 SVOLT Energy

4.5 Huizhou EVE

4.6 Gotion High-tech

4.7 Camel Group

Overseas Layout of Automotive Electronics Companies

4.8 Desay SV

4.9 ECARX

4.10 Hangsheng Electronics

4.11 Joyson Electronics

4.12 Neusoft Group

4.13 iMotion

Overseas Layout of Traditional Parts Companies

4.14 Zhongding Group

4.15 Bohai Automotive Systems

4.16 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems

4.17 Chinese Automotive Systems

4.18 CITIC Dicastal

4.19 FAWER Automotive Parts

4.20 Fuyao Glass

4.21 Other Companies

4.21.1 Hasco's Overseas Layout and Markets

4.21.2 Overseas Layout and Markets of Jiangnan Moulding Technology

4.21.3 Overseas Layout and Markets of Johnson Electric

4.21.4 Overseas Layout and Markets of Minth Group

4.21.5 Overseas Layout and Markets of NBHX

4.21.6 Overseas Layout and Markets of Ningbo Tianlong

4.21.7 Overseas Layout and Markets of Tuopu Group

4.21.8 Overseas Layout and Markets of Tianhai Auto Electronics

4.21.9 Overseas Layout and Markets of Weichai Power

4.21.10 Overseas Layout and Markets of Broad-Ocean Motor

4.21.11 Overseas Layout and Markets of Inovance

4.21.12 Main Overseas Capacity Layout of Chinese New Energy Auto Parts Companies

