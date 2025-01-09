ElevateBio to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElevateBio, LLC (ElevateBio), a technology-driven company focused on powering the creation of life-transforming genetic medicines, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Hallal, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. PST.

The presentation will outline ElevateBio's position as a first-of-its-kind genetic medicine foundry with integrated manufacturing capabilities and technology stack. Key focus areas will include the company's revenue growth, expansion of its BaseCamp biomanufacturing business, continued advancement of its Life Edit gene editing platform, and strategic partnerships driving growth through 2025 and beyond.

About ElevateBio:

ElevateBio is a technology-driven company built to power transformative genetic medicines today and for many decades to come. The Company commercializes its enabling technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and industry-leading expertise through partnerships to accelerate development across a breadth of therapeutic approaches and modalities. ElevateBio combines Life Edit, its gene editing and R&D technology business – which includes a full-spectrum gene editing platform, cell and RNA engineering technologies, and viral and non-viral therapeutic delivery capabilities – with BaseCamp®, its end-to-end genetic medicine cGMP manufacturing and process development business, to accelerate the discovery and development of advanced therapeutics.

ElevateBio aims to be the dominant engine inside the world’s greatest scientific advancements harnessing human cells and genes to alter disease. For more, visit www.elevate.bio or follow ElevateBio on LinkedIn or X.

Investor contact:

Catherine Hu

chu@elevate.bio

Media contact:

DJ Webster

dwebster@elevate.bio