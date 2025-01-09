Hydrogen-Based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Patent Landscape Report 2025, Focusing on 612 Patents Filed Between 2010 and 2024

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen-Based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Patent Landscape Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed examination of the patent landscape for Hydrogen-Based Direct Reduced Iron (DRI), focusing on 612 patents filed between 2010 and 2024. The sector has seen notable growth in recent years, highlighting the expanding role of hydrogen-based technologies in sustainable steel production. China leads in patent filings with 238 patents, followed closely by the U.S. with 189 patents, emphasizing the concentrated efforts in these regions to decarbonize iron production. European contributions, while smaller, reflect a steady commitment to advancing hydrogen-based DRI technology.



The report identifies key technological areas, including "Hydrogen Reduction Processes" and "Direct Reduction Ironmaking," which are integral to reducing emissions and achieving energy efficiency in steelmaking. Innovations in these domains, such as hydrogen integration, digital process optimization, and carbon capture, underscore the industry's shift toward low-carbon solutions in iron production.



Leading players in the hydrogen-based DRI market include ArcelorMittal, MIDREX Technologies Inc., HYL Technologies, Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A., and Mitsubishi Corporation. These companies are at the forefront of innovation, focusing on various aspects of hydrogen-based steel production, such as advanced reduction processes, renewable energy integration, and high-performance material handling. For instance, MIDREX Technologies continues to pioneer hydrogen-based DRI solutions, while Mitsubishi Corporation emphasizes advancements in carbon-neutral technologies.



Collaborative efforts play a significant role in this sector, with strategic alliances driving the development of green technologies. For example, MIDREX Technologies' partnerships to advance hydrogen-based reduction exemplify the collective drive to meet sustainability targets. These collaborations support accelerated innovation and provide a pathway for addressing technical challenges in hydrogen-based ironmaking.



This report serves as a valuable resource for companies, policymakers, and investors, offering a comprehensive perspective on patent trends, technological advancements, and competitive dynamics within the hydrogen-based DRI industry. By showcasing emerging innovations and key players, the report supports strategic R&D, investment, and policy decisions aimed at advancing sustainable steel production practices.

Companies Featured

ArcelorMittal

MIDREX Technologies Inc.

HYL Technologies

Mitsubishi Corporation

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.

Form Energy Inc.

Air Liquide

SSAB

Liberty Steel Group

Thyssenkrupp

Tenova HYL

Wurth Paul S.A.

Northeastern University



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Findings



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Patent Landscape Overview

4.1 Patent Family Analysis

4.2 Patent-Market Coverage

4.3 Geographical Jurisdiction



5. Market and Competitor Analysis

5.1 Market at a Glance

5.2 Market Share of Main Players

5.3 Main Processes in Hydrogen-Based DRI

5.4 Top Applicants

5.5 Market Coverage of Top Applicants

5.6 Top Owners

5.7 Highly-Cited Applicants

5.8 Collaboration

5.8.1 Top Ten Applicants' Collaborations

5.8.2 The Strongest Cooperation Networks

5.9 Top Applicant Activity

5.10 Pioneer Companies in the Last 5 Years

5.11 Top Applicant Clustering

5.12 Pending Patents



6. Technology Analysis

6.1 Top Technologies

6.1.1 Top Technologies by Class

6.1.2 Top Technologies by Sub-Class

6.1.3 Top Technologies by Main-Group

6.1.4 Top Technologies by Sub-Group

6.1.5 Top Technologies and Main Trends

6.2 Five Recent Dominant Technologies

6.3 Key Patents

6.4 The Main Themes of Patents

6.5 Technology Clustering

6.6 Top Inventors



7. Key Players' Patent Profile

7.1 ArcelorMittal

7.1.1 ArcelorMittal Overview

7.1.2 Patent Family Analysis

7.1.3 Top Processes

7.1.4 Top Technologies

7.1.5 Collaboration

7.1.6 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.1.7 Topic Modeling

7.1.8 Patents Clustering

7.2 Midrex Technologies, Inc.

7.2.1 Midrex Technologies, Inc. Overview

7.2.2 Patent Family Analysis

7.2.3 Top Processes

7.2.4 Top Technologies

7.2.5 Collaboration

7.2.6 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.2.7 Key Patents

7.2.8 Topic Modeling

7.2.9 Patents Clustering

7.3 HYL Technologies, S.A. de C.V.

7.3.1 HYL Technologies, S.A. de C.V. Overview

7.3.2 Patent Family Analysis

7.3.3 Top Processes

7.3.4 Top Technologies

7.3.5 Collaboration

7.3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.3.7 Key Patents

7.3.8 Topic Modeling

7.4 Mitsubishi Corporation

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Overview

7.4.2 Patent Family Analysis

7.4.3 Top Technologies

7.4.4 Collaboration

7.4.5 Mergers and Acquisitions

7.4.6 Key Patents

7.4.7 Topic Modeling

7.4.8 Patents Clustering

7.5 Danieli Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.

7.5.1 Danieli Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Overview

7.5.2 Patent Family Analysis

7.5.3 Top Technologies

7.5.4 Collaboration

7.5.5 Key Patents

7.5.6 Topic Modeling

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pfm62v

