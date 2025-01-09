Three-Trade Union Agreement Signed for Grange Solar Grazing Center

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Union Locals representing Logan County workers announced the signing of a formal workforce agreement with Open Road Renewables (Open Road), the developer of the Grange Solar Grazing Center. With this agreement in place, the Union Locals made up of Laborers’ Local 1410, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 32, and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18, will be tasked with constructing the Grange Solar Grazing Center, a proposed 500MW solar agrivoltaic project located on private property in the Indian Lake area. The signing of the Three-Trade Solar Agreement marks a significant milestone in driving economic growth and workforce development in Logan County.

Union officials said they will encourage their members, many of whom are Logan County residents and tourists of the Indian Lake community, to voice their support for this critical project, and they praised Open Road’s commitment to creating well-paying union jobs for the project’s construction.

“This Three-Trade agreement represents a strong commitment by Open Road to be a partner with the residents and visitors of Logan County. Good union jobs are the backbone of healthy communities, and Open Road takes that seriously. This agreement uplifts workers, their families, our schools and communities, and the broader local economy,” said Jason Lautensleger, business manager of LiUNA Local 1410. “We look forward to mobilizing our members to support this project.”

Union labor consistently delivers superior results while mitigating the risk of skilled labor shortages through workforce training and recruitment programs. The Grange Solar Grazing Center will create over a thousand jobs for union workers in Logan County, allowing the wages earned within the local workforce to be reinvested in the community.

“Our best-in-class training programs ensure local apprentices receive invaluable on-the-job training that fosters careers in a highly skilled workforce, benefiting the entire state of Ohio. This agreement with Open Road ensures that the Grange Solar Grazing Center will meet the highest standards for environmental protection, worker safety, and construction quality, making it a project the community can be proud of,” said Mike Ruppert, business manager for IBEW Local 32.

“The Operating Engineers take pride in partnering with the communities where we operate. Our members have worked on everything from the Golden Gate Bridge to New York’s Empire State Building, and we don’t just build critical infrastructure; we help build better lives and stronger communities. The Grange Solar Grazing Center will be a state-of-the-art facility that combines critical energy supply with a growing agricultural presence for Logan County, and we’re proud to offer our support. This commitment to good union jobs with quality healthcare, retirement benefits, and strong wages is what Logan County should expect from Open Road,” said Kip Siesel, business representative for IUOE Local 18.

Open Road has successfully developed more than 5GW of renewable energy projects, enough energy to power over 1 million average residential homes. With its Grange Solar Grazing Center, the leading solar developer has committed to hiring a local workforce, directly benefiting the community by creating jobs for residents in skilled trades such as electricians, equipment operators, and construction workers. Open Road has also integrated agriculture into the project’s design, resulting in a net increase to the agricultural economy in Logan County. The Grange Solar Grazing Center will be the most significant tax contributor in Logan County’s history, delivering more than $200M in new local tax revenue, 85 times the amount of revenue currently generated from the same private property, including $96M for Indian Lake Schools plus an additional $10M of direct contributions to various community priorities.

“We are thrilled to reach an agreement with the three trades to demonstrate further our commitment to community benefits and creating good-paying jobs in Logan County. We want to ensure that the Grange Solar Grazing Center delivers the maximum economic impact it can for the community, and partnering with a local workforce goes a long way toward ensuring that happens,” said Doug Herling, vice president of Open Road Renewables.

Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 1410

Laborers’ Local 1410 builds and maintains the infrastructure that supports its local community - from roads, bridges, sewers, and sidewalks to transportation systems and towering buildings. Its members are a skilled and experienced union workforce trained to work safely in the construction and energy industries. local1410.com/

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 32

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 32 is a leader in electrical safety, technology, and training and represents IBEW members throughout West Central Ohio. Its members work in various fields, including utilities, construction, telecommunications, broadcasting, manufacturing, railroads, and government. ibew32.com/

International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18

The International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 18, represents operating engineers who build roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure throughout Ohio. Its engineers work as heavy equipment operators running cranes, dozers, front loaders, and other critical construction machinery. Their team also consists of stationary engineers who operate and maintain buildings and industrial complexes. oe18.org/

Grange Solar Grazing Center

The Grange Solar Grazing Center is a proposed 500 MW solar agrivoltaic project developed by Open Road Renewables in Logan County, Ohio. Grange will be located on private property in the general vicinity of Indian Lake. Grange is a dual-use solar and sheep grazing facility that will deliver over $5 million per year in tax revenue to local taxing jurisdictions and an additional 10 million dollars in donations to support long-term community growth. grange.solar/community-investment

