Freshworks to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 11, 2025

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 following the close of market on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Freshworks Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Audio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website at https://ir.freshworks.com . The press release will be accessible from the Freshworks investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) provides people-first AI service software that organizations use to deliver exceptional customer and employee experiences. More than 68,000 companies, including American Express, Bridgestone, Databricks, Fila, Nucor, and Sony choose Freshworks’ uncomplicated solutions to increase efficiency and loyalty. For the latest company news and customer stories, visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X .

