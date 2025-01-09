Enphase Energy Expands in Latin America with Launch of IQ8 Microinverters in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that it is expanding in Latin America with the launch of IQ8P™ Microinverters, with peak output AC power of 480 W, for residential and commercial applications in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica to support newer high-powered solar modules. Enphase is working with installers and distributors throughout Latin America, including the recent launch of IQ8™ Microinverters in the Caribbean, as well as ongoing operations in Brazil, Puerto Rico, and Mexico.

IQ8 Microinverters are designed to maximize energy production and can manage a continuous DC current of 14 amperes, supporting higher-powered solar modules through increased energy harvesting. The IQ8P Microinverters are the most powerful microinverters available to date from Enphase. These microinverters feature a peak output power of 480 W and are designed to seamlessly pair with a full range of solar modules up to 670 W DC. All IQ8P Microinverters activated in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica come with a 20-year limited warranty.

"Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters are transforming solar energy in Colombia," said Pedro Ibáñez, CEO of Ingelnet de Colombia SAS, an installer of Enphase products in Colombia. "Our customers are thrilled with the system's reliability and the energy savings they're experiencing. These advanced microinverters support high-quality performance, making them a perfect fit for our region's growing demand for clean and resilient energy."

"The Enphase IQ8 Microinverters offer world-class reliability and efficiency, providing our customers with consistent power while helping to save on electricity costs," said Carlos Tatis, CEO of CTElectronica, an installer of Enphase products in Panama. "It’s a solution built for long-term energy independence and supporting clean energy goals across the country."

"The emphasis on sustainability and high-quality technology in Costa Rica is high," said Jan Borchgrevink, CEO of ReFeel Costa Rica, an installer of Enphase products in Costa Rica. "Enphase’s IQ8 Microinverters meet this standard by providing reliable clean energy with excellent efficiency. Our clients appreciate the financial savings and the robust performance, making solar installations more attractive and accessible than ever."

"At Enphase, we are committed to expanding the reach of reliable, cutting-edge energy technology across Latin America and beyond," said Ken Fong, senior vice president and general manager of the Americas and APAC at Enphase Energy. "Our global expansion continues with the launch of new products in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. We continue to deliver immense value and empower more customers with advanced, dependable energy solutions that drive savings, reliability, and clean energy adoption."

For more information about IQ8P Microinverters in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica, please visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 78.0 million microinverters, and over 4.5 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and the availability and market adoption of Enphase’s products in Colombia, Panama, and Costa Rica. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

