NEWSMAX HOSTS EXCLUSIVE INAUGURATION EVE CELEBRATION AT THE ANDREW W. MELLON AUDITORIUM

Washington, DC, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stage is set for an unforgettable evening as Newsmax presents the premier Inauguration Eve event of the weekend. Hosted by Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, this prestigious gathering will bring together the nation’s most influential leaders and honored guests to celebrate President Donald J. Trump's second inauguration.

The evening will welcome Members of Congress, newly appointed Administration officials, prominent business leaders, and those closest to the President-elect, uniting them in a shared vision of America’s future. The event promises to be a grand celebration and tribute to the spirit of optimism and determination that has inspired a renewed sense of greatness as the nation prepares to welcome Donald J. Trump back to the White House.

“This will be an extraordinary evening as we embark on a new era for America,” said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. “It’s an opportunity for Americans to unite and honor this historic moment, celebrating the promise and potential of the years ahead.”

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, January 19th

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

1301 Constitution Ave, NW, Washington, D.C.