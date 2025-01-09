Loenbro Acquires Revolution Industrial, Expanding Regional Service Capabilities

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loenbro, LLC (“Loenbro” or the “Company”), a provider of highly technical, specialized services to the data center, infrastructure and diversified industrial markets, announced today that it has acquired Revolution Industrial (“Revolution”), a diversified industrial services provider based in Arizona. The addition of Revolution represents a strategic milestone for Loenbro, further enhancing its industrial service capabilities in high-growth end markets in the Southwest U.S. and complementing Revolution’s specialized service offering to data center and infrastructure customers.

The acquisition highlights Loenbro’s continued investment in scaling operations to meet the evolving needs of its customers while maintaining a commitment to safety, quality and operational excellence. With the addition of Revolution, Loenbro is further positioned to deliver lifecycle solutions that maintain and enhance critical infrastructure across the Southwest U.S.

The acquisition was executed with the support of Loenbro’s partner, Braemont Capital (“Braemont”), an investment firm that partners with market leading companies at growth inflection points. Braemont partnered with the Loenbro in February 2024 with the goal of driving continued growth through both organic and M&A-driven initiatives.

Daniel Cowan, President and CEO at Loenbro, said, “We are excited to announce this acquisition and welcome Revolution's employees to the Loenbro family. Revolution brings an exceptional management team and a skilled, multi-trade craft workforce in the Southwest U.S. The company operates in attractive industrial markets and continues to build a strong project backlog. Most importantly, the Revolution team shares Loenbro's core values and a culture grounded in grit. Coming together supports our purpose of enhancing and maintaining the industrial infrastructure that benefits our customers, families, and local communities. We are thrilled to expand our full suite of services to industrial and mission-critical customers in the region and are grateful for Braemont’s strategic support to drive our continued growth.”

"Joining the Loenbro family is an exciting new chapter for everyone at Revolution," said Chris Nay, President of Revolution Industrial. "Loenbro’s outstanding track record along with their core values align perfectly with our team and our vision. We are thrilled to leverage our reputation in the region with our newly combined and greatly expanded workforce to continue growing our industrial service operations across the Southwest. Together, we have a unique opportunity to better serve our customers, invest more in our employees, and contribute meaningfully to the communities we live in. We are all very excited about the future."

Eliza Calihan, Principal at Braemont, said, “We are thrilled to continue investing behind the Loenbro platform to expand its geographic reach, end markets and service offering. Revolution represents an exciting addition to Loenbro’s portfolio, bringing complementary expertise and a strong cultural alignment. We have great conviction in the Loenbro and Revolution management teams and their shared vision to deliver exceptional service and solutions to customers in the industrial, data center and infrastructure end markets.”

About Revolution Industrial

Revolution Industrial is a leading industrial services company specializing in critical electrical, mechanical, structural and soft craft solutions, serving diverse and high-growth end markets across Arizona. Recognized for its expertise and commitment to customer service, Revolution Industrial has established itself as a trusted partner to its customers. For more information, please visit www.revolutionindustrial.com.

About Loenbro

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Loenbro provides lifecycle solutions with a focus on recurring maintenance and high-growth new build and retrofit work. The Company is a trusted single-source provider for its customers throughout the high-growth Mountain West, offering a comprehensive suite of critical infrastructure services, including electrical, fabrication, mechanical, structural, soft craft, and inspection solutions. With a proven track record of over 20 years, Loenbro is recognized for its significant industry and technical expertise, local presence within an expansive footprint and employee-centric culture. For more information on Loenbro, please visit www.loenbro.com.

About Braemont Capital

Braemont Capital is a relationship-driven investment firm focused on partnering with founders, families and ownership-minded management teams to invest in market leading companies at growth inflection points. Our firm is differentiated by the combination of an experienced team, extensive industry partner network and a flexible, long-term capital base. We are growth-oriented and seek to generate superior outcomes through entrepreneurial business-building initiatives. Our capital base enables us to be flexible in structuring and holding investments to execute these initiatives and create enduring value. For more information, please visit: www.Braemont.com or www.linkedin.com/company/braemont-capital.

The information contained herein has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or to participate in any investment strategy and may not be used or relied upon in connection with any offer or sale of securities. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Braemont Capital Management, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gagnier Communications

Dan Gagnier

Braemont@gagnierfc.com