Host Hotels & Resorts Named a Global Sustainability Leader on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the Sixth Consecutive Year

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the sixth consecutive year, maintaining its position as a global sustainability leader. Additionally, the Company has been included in the DJSI North America for the eighth consecutive year.

The DJSI World is comprised of corporate leaders in global sustainability across all industries as identified by S&P Global through the annual Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). The index tracks the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index that lead the field in terms of sustainability. The Company was one of only four U.S. real estate investment trusts to make this prestigious list.

“We are proud to once again be recognized for our exceptional corporate responsibility program and achievements, which demonstrate our dedication to transparency, accountability and responsible investment,” said Mike Lentz, executive vice president of development, design & construction and executive sponsor of Host’s Corporate Responsibility program. “This acknowledgement underscores our dedication to making a positive impact on our industry and communities by prioritizing sustainability, innovation and responsible business practices as we seek to create long-term value while upholding the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility.”

This recognition reflects another remarkable year of progress and impact for our corporate responsibility program, including a number of recent milestones:

Expanded sustainable financing to nearly $5 billion to support investments in sustainable projects and green building certifications

Completed 720 projects with sustainability attributes over the past five years with $23 million in estimated annual utility savings representing 13-20% average cash-on-cash returns

Achieved four new LEED certifications for a total of 20 properties with LEED certification and another 17 projects in the pipeline

Reached our annual target of at least 90% of employees participating in charitable giving and/or volunteerism

Tripled the number of employees who participated in development programs through targeted learning and development opportunities

Exceeded our annual target of 85% engagement with 88% employees noted as highly engaged according to our most recent employee engagement survey

To learn more about the Company’s commitment to corporate responsibility along with our strong results, performance and progress, view the 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and the Corporate Responsibility pages on the Company website.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 76 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 43,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic and one international joint ventures.