Rodenticides Market: A $7.7 billion Industry Dominated by Tech Giants - BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), and Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Delray Beach, FL, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rodenticides market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected increase from USD 5.8 billion in 2024 to USD 7.7 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This surge in market demand is driven by several key factors, including the expansion of urban areas, climate change, and the growing need for effective rodent control methods.

Urbanization and Rodent Population Growth: Key Drivers of Market Expansion

As urbanization accelerates, particularly in developing nations, the rodent population is expanding rapidly. By 2050, it is expected that 90% of the global population will live in urban areas, fostering conditions ideal for rodent infestations. The displacement of rodents due to the construction of new buildings in both urban and rural settings is a major contributing factor. These rodents migrate to cities, creating a rising demand for effective rodent control. Urban centers, with abundant food waste and shelter, are particularly attractive to rodents, which often thrive in these environments.

The Black rat, a prominent urban rodent, is known for its ability to adapt to environmental changes induced by human activities. This adaptability underscores the critical need for rodenticide solutions, especially in cities where rodents are becoming an increasingly significant public health threat.

The Asia Pacific Region: A Hotspot for Rodenticides Market Growth

The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest rodenticides market growth, driven by rapid urbanization, industrialization, and agricultural expansion. As more urban areas emerge and agricultural lands expand, the ideal conditions for rodent infestations continue to grow. In many of these countries, agriculture remains a major economic driver, and rodent damage to crops and food storage facilities represents a significant concern.

Rodents, particularly mice, pose a considerable threat to agricultural productivity by damaging crops and contaminating food supplies. As the agricultural industry continues to thrive in Asia Pacific, the demand for rodenticides to protect both crops and stored goods is on the rise. The region’s growing urban centers and agricultural activities make it a key market for rodenticide manufacturers.

Mice: The Fastest Growing Segment in the Rodenticides Market

Among the various types of rodents, mice are expected to experience the highest growth rate in the rodenticides market. Mice are incredibly adaptable, thriving in both urban and rural environments. Their high reproductive rate, with females capable of producing multiple litters annually, contributes to rapid population growth. As a result, effective management of mouse populations is essential to prevent widespread infestations.

Mice are omnivores, capable of consuming a wide range of foods, which helps them survive in diverse environments. Their ability to flourish in varying conditions makes them a primary target for rodenticide treatments, driving demand in the market.

Pellet-Based Rodenticides: Leading the Market in Application

Pellet-based rodenticides are the most widely used form of rodenticide due to their convenience and effectiveness. In 2023, pellet-based rodenticides accounted for the largest market share in terms of value. These pellets are easy to handle and apply, making them a popular choice for both professional pest controllers and homeowners.

One of the key advantages of pellet-based rodenticides is their extended shelf life, which reduces the need for frequent replacements. They are also more resistant to environmental factors like moisture and humidity, which can diminish the effectiveness of other bait types. This durability makes pellet-based rodenticides an ideal solution for long-term rodent control.

The rodenticides industry is set to grow rapidly over the next few years, driven by urbanization, climate change, and the growing demand for effective pest control solutions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead this growth, with mice becoming a major target for rodenticide applications. Pellet-based rodenticides, known for their convenience and durability, will continue to dominate the market.





As urban and agricultural landscapes evolve, the need for advanced rodent control methods will only intensify. The global rodenticides market is poised for continued expansion, with a variety of products and solutions designed to meet the growing demand for effective pest management worldwide.

